Deion Sanders Calls a Recent Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders Report “a Bold Face Lie”

Deion Sanders recently hit the headlines for his comments on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunters’ draft preferences. Though the two haven’t said much themselves, Sanders has already set the wheel churning on their NFL future. Considering he marked out all but six NFL teams for Shedeur and Travis, Romi Bean, the CBS Colorado reporter wanted to set the record straight.

”That’s a bold face lie. That’s a stupid lie,” added Deion Sanders for starters, claiming the reports to be untrue. Sanders claimed that he’s friends with at least six different owners and general managers in the NFL. Therefore, it could be an honor for his star players to play for them. Appealing on the subject, Sanders also added that for someone who knows the dynamics closely, he would present his top preference for his players in spite of ruling out teams, which makes sense.

“I have more than six owners that are friends. I have more than six GMs that are friends,” said Prime, adding, “Before I would disclose — if I was that stupid, I wouldn’t disclose the teams I would want them to play for, I would disclose the several that I wouldn’t.”

Despite its rationality, Deion Sanders’ latest comments stand in complete contrast to his previous statement on the ‘MILLION DOLLAZ WORTH OF GAME PODCAST’. During the show, Prime claimed that his son Shedeur and his honorary son Travis Hunter could pull ‘an Eli’ on certain teams for the sole reason of avoiding their location.

What Does Pulling an Eli Mean for Deion Sanders?

The reference stems from Eli Manning‘s aversion to playing for the San Diego Chargers almost two decades ago. Selected as the overall No. 1 pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, Manning chose to play for the New York Giants. Though considered one of the strongest partnerships that led to two Super Bowl wins in 2008 and 2012, and earning the games’ MVP titles made history, the incident remains unforgotten to date.

According to Sanders, Shedeur Sanders who grew up in Texas and plays in Colorado with temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheit in summers and up to -15 degrees in extreme winters, would like to skip any cold places. The final landing spots on Deion Sanders’ terms can include some coveted teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, and Dallas Cowboys to name a few. The Philadelphia Eagles, along with the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons, were added as another great fit for the Buffaloes duo.

Now as Deion Sanders’ latest address retracts his previous statement, the 12 NFL teams that dwelled in colder conditions are back on the table. With Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunters’ versatility and tenacity, any team would be lucky to have them. But that being said, the approval from Deion Sanders shall be the primary condition to fulfill.