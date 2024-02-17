Brock Purdy Height: How Tall is Brock Purdy & How Much Does He Weigh?

The San Francisco 49ers’ star QB, Brock Purdy, came close to clinching his first Super Bowl ring, narrowly losing to Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs by a mere three points in the NFL championship game. Despite the heartbreak, Purdy continues to be regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the league, boasting one NFC Championship title and an impressive Super Bowl appearance in just his two seasons in the NFL.

Aside from being dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” after being chosen as the last pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Brock Purdy’s size has also been a topic of discussion among critics. However, regardless of the criticism, his performance in every game speaks volumes about his talent. Let’s take a closer look at this talented quarterback’s age, height, and weight.

At 24 years old, Brock Purdy, born on December 27, 1999, stands at 6 feet 1 inch and weighs around 220 lbs. Purdy’s height falls slightly below the NFL quarterback standard, which averages around 6 foot 2 inches, and he also ranks among the lighter quarterbacks in the league.

Additionally, Purdy differs from other quarterbacks in terms of hand size, arm length, and wingspan, with measurements on the shorter side. However, despite these physical differences, the young quarterback has made quite an impact in the league. He holds the record for being the first quarterback to win his first six career starts, with each game featuring at least two touchdown passes.

Despite his shorter stature, Purdy believes he doesn’t lack strength, thanks to his rigorous workouts. The workout routine of the 49ers QB focuses on building muscle strength and power. He focuses on exercises that targets his lower body, particularly his hips and back to generate strength and velocity in his throws.

Additionally, he adds agility drills to improve his movement and reaction time on the field. Furthermore, Purdy also prioritizes decision-making and field awareness in his training. He aims to utilize his teammates effectively in a game while also staying prepared to seize opportunities to run the ball when necessary.

Brock Purdy’s Fast Food Favorites

It is clear that his dedication to training and maintaining peak physical condition remains a priority for him. While Purdy may not be dining on fast food regularly, he likely allows himself the occasional cheat day to enjoy his favorite treats guilt-free.

Brock Purdy’s specific nutritional diet remains unknown, however, he has been quite open about his preferences when it comes to fast food. During a Q&A session on the 49ers’ YouTube channel, the quarterback disclosed that his go-to order includes a Triple-Triple burger, fries, and a chocolate milkshake.

Additionally, when dining at O.H.S.O., Purdy opts for a burger accompanied by sweet potato fries. Despite his love for burgers, he dislikes mustard, as revealed by his mother, Carrie Purdy.

Brock Purdy’s journey to the NFL began in Arizona, where he developed a passion for football at a young age while enjoying his favorite fast food treats. Growing up in the state, he quickly established himself as a powerhouse while attending Perry High School. Despite receiving offers from prestigious programs like Alabama and Texas A&M, Purdy ultimately chose Iowa State University.

In the 2022 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Purdy as the 262nd overall pick. Currently, he is under a four-year, $3.7 million contract, earning an average salary of around $870,000 per year. Since joining the Niners, Purdy has started in 25 games, boasting a commendable record of 17 wins and 4 losses over two seasons.