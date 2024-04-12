Shannon Sharpe Puts Brock Purdy in Rare Air with Tom Brady Comparison

Is there merit in comparing Tom Brady and Brock Purdy? Any shot-caller being asked to emulate Brady’s consistency and game management might find himself in a tough spot. Purdy, much like the 7-time Super Bowl winner, started his NFL career in the trenches, with no one to believe in his capabilities but himself. Throughout his first full season as the 49ers’ starter, Purdy was questioned and belittled, but now Shannon Sharpe believes

The team has yet to lift a Lombardy Trophy since 1994. Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A Smith on a recent episode of First Take, discussed whether Purdy can take San Francisco over the hump. And Sharpe thinks, that despite losing, they can still challenge for it with Purdy if he learns the game management skills of Brady, whom he called the greatest game manager in the history of NFL. Shannon said,

” You have to understand the situation you are in and Tom Brady is the greatest game manager because he understood every game, well I might need to score 40 today but this might be a low-scoring game so I can’t put the ball in harm’s way. So you have to understand what’s required of you early on in order to win the game. Brock Purdy does a great job of understanding that. He processes the information extremely fast and extremely well.”

In Sharpe’s view, Brady epitomizes situational mastery on the field. With three MVP awards, he knew when to unleash his arm and when to play it safe to avoid interceptions. This skillful ball protection is crucial, as one errant throw can turn the tide of a game.

But Brady isn’t alone in this strategic finesse. The 49ers’ quarterback shares his ability to read the game with precision, protecting the ball while empowering his playmakers to shine, according to Sharpe. Together, they exemplify quarterbacks who understand their roles perfectly and execute them flawlessly, conducting the game like seasoned maestros.

Purdy is already learning the art of game management like Brady. This analysis by Sharpe also turns on its head the negative connotations thrown against being a “game manager” instead of a “game changer.” Besides that, the 49ers QB shares a lot in common with the GOAT.

Purdy On a Tom Brady-esque Journey?

Brock Purdy, like the 7-time Super Bowl, got a great start to his NFL career and much like Brady, he was overlooked and picked later in the draft, which gives him more motivation to prove everyone wrong just like him. While Brady took a great step towards that when he won a Super Bowl in his first full year as a starter, Brock was unable to complete the task despite performing well.

Besides that, both Purdy and Brady had great defense around him and weren’t expected to make a lot of flashy plays. They were just asked not to turn the ball and keep the scorecard ticking. As per Yahoo Sports, both weren’t expected to make the roster, let alone start because both had highly-paid QBs in front of them. Tom had Bledsoe who was on a $100 million contract while Garrapollo too was on a $137 million contract.

While 7-time Super Bowl winner who played under Belichick was underachieving when he took over the Patriots and was in his 7th year in 2001. Shanahan despite being an offensively brilliant mind, has underachieved so far. Aside from circumstances, both shot-callers are respectful, humble, and easy to talk to guys with a lot of confidence.

If Brock Purdy can bring back the Lombardy Trophy to San Francisco back, he would etch his name in the annals of the 49ers‘ history to become only the third QB in their history to lift a Super Bowl. The other two are Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young. Nota bad company to be in.