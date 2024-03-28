"I Want To...": Shannon Sharpe Reveals Which Marvel Superhero He Wants to Play on the Big Screen

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson often engage in deep discussions on their podcast, “Nightcap“, but they never fail to provide entertaining content for their audience. Both ex-NFL players are known as some of the most entertaining podcasters in the industry, and during their latest episode, they talked about which movie character they would like to step into and play.

After Shannon Sharpe asked the question, Chad Johnson was keen to give his own response. Ocho stated that he will perfectly justify the characters played by Tyrese Gibson in his films such as Fast and Furious, Baby Boy, and Transformers.

On the other hand, when Chad inquires Shannon about a character he aims to take over, he mentions “The Hulk.” When the former Broncos star stated that he wanted to become the Hulk. Ocho was astonished by his character selection and added, “You can’t be the Hulk man.” Shannon responded in the most adorable and childlike voice. “I want to.” The two athletes burst into laughter after that.

Honestly, Chad Johnson can accurately portray the characters played by Tyrese Gibson in his films. His personality is quite reminiscent of the characters Tyrese portrays, and with the confident demeanor that Chad exudes, he may excel in those roles.

However, Shannon Sharpe and The Hulk would form one of the most humorous duos. Picture the Hulk speaking in Shannon Sharpe’s voice.

Shannon Sharpe Has Some Experience Working With Hollywood Stars

Before the Super Bowl LVIII, Shannon Sharpe and famous comedian and actor Martin Lawrence teamed up with Oikos for the Hold My Oikos project. They had to showcase how the brand’s protein-packed snacks can help people in difficult situations, regardless of their body type. Sharpe, who has had a successful football career with three Super Bowl appearances, eight Pro Bowl selections, and many record-breaking accomplishments, stressed the importance of focusing on health.

In the commercial, Martin Lawrence and Sharpe face a dangerous situation when their golf cart falls into the lake after a relaxing day of golfing. When Sharpe showed reluctance to rely on his “show muscles” to rescue the cart, Lawrence proved the effectiveness of a protein-rich Oikos yogurt by lifting the cart from the lake.

“I’m so humbled. Oikos had the opportunity of any entertainer, celebrity, or athlete, and they chose me. So I’m humbled and honored by that. And to pair me with Martin and let me put my own spin on it. We had some leeway to ad-lib and say things how we would say it. It was unbelievable, it was great. We had a blast,” Shannon Sharpe said of his experience with Martin Lawrence, per Yahoo News.

Sharpe was amazed to work with the comedic mastermind on the campaign, emphasizing how privileged he felt to see Lawrence’s talent up close. Looking back on the opportunity, the 55-year-old multi-talented athlete even showed humility for being selected by Oikos from a large pool of entertainers, celebrities, and athletes.