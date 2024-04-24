Report: Rory McIlroy Poised To Rejoin PGA Tour Policy Board After Webb Simpson Steps Down

Aug 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy reacts to his putt on the third green during the third round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy might be making a comeback to the PGA Tour Policy Board this week, as per reports. The Northern Irish golfer is considering rejoining as a board director after stepping down in November last year.

According to the latest development, a vote for the same on Wednesday, April 24th will decide whether or not McIlroy will be reappointed. If he joins the Policy Board, he will replace Webb Simpson who has recently resigned from his post and has even requested the four-time major champion to take over. The seven-time PGA Tour champion will leave before completing his term, which was to end in 2025.

NUCLR Golf took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted:

“JUST IN: Sources tell @guardian that Rory McIlroy is set to make a dramatic return to the PGA TOUR policy board following Webb Simpson’s resignation. A vote has been scheduled @TrackingRory”

Following his comeback, Rory McIlroy is committed to playing a significant role in expediting the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, which were due to be finalized before the Masters last week.

It is worth mentioning that McIlroy previously served as the Player Director from 2021 up until November 2023. However, he resigned last year in November 2023.

Why Did Rory McIlroy Step Down As The PGA Tour Board Director?

After Rory McIlroy missed the cut at the Masters last year, his confidence was shaken and the golfer ended up taking a long drawn break citing mental health issues. He was occupied with improving his game and growing his investment portfolio in the upcoming TGL league. When speaking about the same, the 34-year-old golfer expressed (via Golf.com):

“I just think I’ve got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family and my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL, and I just felt like something had to give. I just didn’t feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that. I don’t mind being busy, but I just like being busy doing my own stuff. Something had to give and there’s guys that are on that board that are spending a lot more time and a lot more energy on it than I am. It’s in good hands and I felt like it was the right time to step off.”

The four-time major winner made a comeback a few weeks later with renewed focus for the year’s remaining majors. He was also visibly disappointed in the PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan for most of last year, after a merger was finalized behind curtains. McIlroy even pointed out feeling like a “sacrificial lamb.”

But his stance has since softened, especially towards the Saudi-backed Tour. He now wishes for the sport to allow its best golfers to compete together more often. Now, it remains to be seen whether McIlroy will be reappointed as a board member and what steps he will take to accelerate the merger process peacefully.