Shannon Sharpe Was Legit Scared of Mike Epps, Reckons Faizon Love; “It’s a State of Emergency”

Ever since Katt Williams appeared on the Club Shay Shay Podcast in January, Shannon Sharpe hasn’t caught a break. The viral interview saw him become the target of multiple comedians and online celebrities with many expressing homophobic behaviour towards the Hall of Famer. “Next Friday” Actor and Comedian Mike Epps also dipped in his toes, calling Sharpe “zesty” is a picture that emerged on social media.

What started off as an accusation soon turned into open threats by both parties for physical violence. While both men maturely sorted their differences peacefully later on, new details have emerged on the much controversial feud between the two. The Meteor Man Actor and Ace Comic Faizon Love in his recent podcast appearance hypothesized that Shannon Sharpe was scared after saying he’ll see Epps “in person,” insinuating a physical altercation.

Faizon on his appearance on “djvlad” YouTube channel revealed the reverence Mike has in Indiana, his home turf. Love insinuated that Sharpe knew this and hence was intimidated,“You don’t want to see Mike on that [Indiana]. They love him there [on his home turf].”

He then divulged into the growing gun violence culture in America and called it a “State of Emergency”. The easy access to guns was another reason why Sharpe was scared said Love. The comic reiterated Indiana’s love for Mike Epps and hinted that people in there loved him to any extent.

“These kids today are not playing games. It’s almost a state of emergency. The guns are too easily accessible. They give nothing about your life. Yeah so Shannon and Mike EPS is solid and not just his hood, every Hood they love Mike. He’s that Uncle you know, he’s almost like me, he’s the uncle man that people think they know.”

Faizon’s revelations won’t certainly be taken well by Sharpe. While some fans argued online that the comedian shouldn’t have revealed this now that the feud is over, what everyone unanimously agrees is that this is a disservice to Sharpe’s words during the feud.

“Mention My Name Again” – Shannon Sharpe Showed His Dark Side During Feud With Mike Epps

After the Katt Williams interview in January, Mike Epps took scathing shots at Shannon Sharpe when he revealed that he turned down the former NFL player’s invitation to appear on his podcast. As per the comedian, he turned down the invitation as he didn’t want Sharpe to “sit across” him and look at his “balls.” As per Hot New Hip Hop, Mike then went on to use homophobic slurs against Sharpe much to the disgust of netizens.

“I said ‘no Medea, I ain’t doing no interview with you’ – so you can sit across from me and look at my balls,” Epps said. “The n***a sh*t is called Shay Shay the n**ga is telling you. Put a wig on that motherf*cker and tell me if that ain’t motherf*cking Madea sister.”

Shannon Sharpe was naturally dismayed by Mike’s words and responded to the comic through his podcast. The former TE first clarified that he never invited Mike for the interview. He then proceeded to threaten Epps and said that if he took his name again, he would reveal their chats and prove him wrong. The Club Shay Shay podcast host addressed the homophobia by daring Mike to say it to his face, calling the actor a liar, and feeling that he was simply jealous due to how well the Katt Williams podcast did.

“Mention my name again, and I’m gonna put the DM … and I don’t like doing this. But you’re lying. I don’t care about all that other stuff. You can say I’m gay … I don’t care about that. ‘Cause I won’t chase a lie. But I won’t let you lie on my name,” Sharpe said. “Say my name again, and I’m gonna release the DM. Because you’re lying. You said I reached out to you to come on Club Shay Shay, and you’re a mofo lie. Now when I see you, I’m gon’ see if you’re about that. I’m gon’ see if you want to say what you been saying, trying to get some jokes because you got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.”

Mike Epps after this brutal reply by Sharpe didn’t hold back as he went on a rant online and asked Sharpe to show up at the All-Star game. The “Next Friday” star also expressed his displeasure with Sharpe making violent threats over a joke he made. Epps revealed that he got into Sharpe’s contact because his name was mentioned in the Katt Williams podcast.

Luckily, the matter didn’t escalate further as the duo met privately at an undisclosed restaurant and settled their differences.

While we don’t know how Faizon Love’s statement today will be received by Shannon, it sure feels like more details about this feud might see a return on our timeline.