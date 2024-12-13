“She Got a Money Tattoo on Her Ring Finger”: Travis Hunter Fans Up in Arms After Viral Photo With Fiancée Leanna Reveals Bizarre Detail

Travis Hunter’s relationship with his fiancée Leanna Lenee has been making headlines for quite some time now. Although they share a great bond, fans have been skeptical about Lenee. They have, on many occasions, expressed doubt whether she is in it just for the two-way star’s popularity and his potential to bag a big NFL contract.

Lenee, on her part, has given them more reasons to distrust. Recently, a picture of them went viral on social media where Leanna’s ring finger was circled out. The caption read, “She got a money tattoo on her ring finger”.

When I tell yall I am crying pic.twitter.com/vkrAgQRVDC — Petty LaBelle (@PickleMamaa) December 12, 2024

The dollar sign seen on her ring finger appalled the fans, who went on to allege Leanna is marrying Hunter for the money.

I feel bad for bro. You can tell he’s ignoring the warning signs because he just wants a girlfriend/wife. His dad ain’t put him on game. — ROGUE HOU SPORTS LLC (@RogueHouSports) December 12, 2024

She bout to clean that bank account — Oregon Cane (Jay) (@jamrock1986) December 13, 2024

Issa cold world we live in — Lu (@luceize) December 13, 2024

Hunter, meanwhile, has been constantly defending his relationship with Leanna. And many find that worrisome.

Leanna seems to have an overbearing presence even when Travis is on the playing field. That had irked former NFL athlete and Heisman winner, Cam Newton. “It’s not about you,” Newton had said on his podcast, commenting on a viral video of Travis comforting Lenee on the sidelines midgame.

Reggie Bush, meanwhile, pointed out how Hunter should ensure a prenup before marrying Lenee. “Coach Prime has been through it he needs to keep it real with him,” he had said, suggesting that Deion Sanders, who has experience enduring a bad divorce, should advice his ward.

How do we tell him? pic.twitter.com/2K4G5rVXuS — Kingflaymes (@wavu_is_active) December 13, 2024

The internet sleuths also resurfaced a clip of Sanders joking about how he would like to write a prenup for Travis.

“I’m going to do your prenup for you — it’s going to be about this thick,” said Coach Prime, gesturing that it would be as thick as a stack of books.

Meanwhile, Hunter’s stocks as a player are soaring at the moment. The football prodigy has just come off of an immensely successful season for which he has already received seven awards. He is also the frontrunner in the Heisman race.

Furthermore, he is projected as a top-3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which only means more money would be coming his way. Hunter and Lenee are set to get married on May 24, 2025, just a few weeks after the Draft.