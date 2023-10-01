“Something About Her Seems Fake To Me”: Skip Bayless Lands a Zinger on Taylor Swift’s NFL Appeal After Linkup With Travis Kelce
Yashika Garg
|Published October 01, 2023
Taylor Swift’s world-class appeal has led to a stark rise in the popularity of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce outside of football. However, Skip Bayless did not seem too impressed by that. In the latest episode of the Skip Bayless Show, the analyst was very vocal about not being a huge Taylor Swift fan.
The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift saga recently took a massive turn. Swift’s appearance at the Bears-Chiefs game in Kansas City actually intensified the situation to a massive extent, leading to a media frenzy. Over the past few weeks, numerous incidents have fueled this fire.
Is Skip Bayless a Swiftie?
As details emerged about Travis Kelce renting out a restaurant to celebrate their victory with Taylor(per CBS Sports), the spotlight on the unfolding narrative of the celeb romance grew even brighter. The NFL headlines have been dominated by this dramatic story. Naturally, sports pundit Skip Bayless from Fox Sports couldn’t resist sharing his thoughts on the matter.
During a recent episode of The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless answered a fan’s question who asked if he was a Swiftie? To this he said, “I must tell you, I’ve tried to become a fan of hers. She’s so huge that I finally said what is happening here? What is the appeal? What is the deeper connection? And so I’ve tried and tried and failed and failed to like Taylor Swift’s music. Something about her seems fake to me. If I can be completely candid from a distance.”
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxy1patPNNk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Apparently, Skip had also voiced his opinion recently about how Kelce, thanks to his strong football career, had “earned” the right to date Taylor Swift, during a recent episode of ‘The Undisputed’. This perspective left former NFL player Richard Sherman puzzled, while Keyshawn Johnson took a more rational approach by emphasizing that relationships with high-profile individuals usually have minimal impact on a professional athlete’s teammates. However, Bayless mentioned instances where young players faced relationship struggles with renowned stars, resulting in negative repercussions on their careers.
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1706348053127647432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Many listeners were skeptical of Bayless’s comments as they seemed more sensationalist than substantial. In fact, dating Taylor Swift has positively impacted Travis Kelce’s overnight ‘virality‘ outside of football!
Taylor Swift Connection Has Positively Impacted Travis Kelce
Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift is rumored to make an appearance at the highly-anticipated Sunday Night football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets, as per FOS. This will mark her second consecutive week showing support for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. By accompanying Kelce, Swift’s presence is expected to draw in massive television ratings for NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” and a surge in ticket prices as fans eagerly seek a live glimpse of the global superstar, per Front Office Sports.
Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxq3bxIJmxj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading
Just last week, Fox Sports featured shots of Swift cheering on Kelce from a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium, resulting in a record-breaking peak viewership of 24.3 million on their telecast of the Chiefs’ impressive 41-10 victory over the Chicago Bears. This incredible turnout made it officially the most-watched NFL game during Week 3.
Swift’s attendance at the event had a significant impact, resulting in a boost to Kelce’s profile. This, in turn, led to an impressive surge in merchandise sales, podcast popularity, and increased following on social media platforms. Notably, NFL.com citing Fanatics, reported a remarkable 400% increase in Kelce jersey sales.
Additionally, his podcast “New Heights” soared to the top of the Apple charts. Moreover, Kelce gained an astonishing 383,000 new Instagram followers while searches for Chiefs tickets on StubHub tripled. This “Swift Effect” shows the singer’s immense influence as a global icon.
