“He’s Gonna Have to Set Timers on When to Use the Restroom”: Deiondra Sanders Gets Health Update on Deion Sanders

The back-half of the Summer of 2025 has been a time of celebration for Deion Sanders and those around him. The NFL Hall of Famer has officially won his battle against bladder cancer and he’s now back on campus with his Colorado Buffaloes for the start of fall camp.

Advertisement

It’s a return to normalcy for everyone, including his children. After Sanders was able to finally be discharged and sent home, he made sure to clue his daughter, Deiondra, a full rundown of everything that had and will continue to happen throughout the next few weeks.

Of course, Sanders’ specialty is in understanding the X’s and O’s rather than medical procedures, so he made sure to let his in-home nurse do most of the talking. “Your dad was diagnosed with bladder cancer four weeks ago,” she began, “…It was a really aggressive cancer.”

Once she was made fully aware of the journey that he had been through, the nurse was kind enough to prepare her for what life is going to look like moving forward. Simply put, “It’s going to be different.”

“On his right side, he’s got two little stints that are draining here… He actually gets this out Friday, fingers crossed. Now he has to start working on his new way of life and how to use his new bladder. It’s going to be different. The new bladder doesn’t have the neurotransmitters that go up to your brain to tell us to use the restroom. He’s going to have to set timers on when to use the restroom and push his urine out.”

She also informed Deiondra that Sanders had intentionally hid the news from his children for the past four weeks, and that family was the only thing on his mind after he initially received the news of his cancer. “Honestly, his straight response to the doctor was ‘Get this out of me for my kids.'”

Conveniently enough, Deiondra’s son and Coach Prime’s grandson, Snow, was there to add a bit of levity to the process. Even though he has yet to see his first birthday, Snow managed to keep everyone in the room smiling just as any newborn can.

Sanders was routinely flipping him around in his hands, almost like a football, throughout the duration of the nurse’s explanation. Although, the baby boy did prove to be a little bit problematic when he started to crawl towards and reach for the waste bags that they were attempting to drain.

Three different generations were in the room that day, giving the vlog a subtle yet powerful undertone. It’s a reminder that, for better or worse, life goes on, and it will one day go on without us.

Thankfully, everyone from his family and friends to his players and fans don’t have to worry about moving on from Coach Prime just yet.