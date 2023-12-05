Who Is Bengals QB Jake Browning’s Girlfriend? What Does She Do For a Living?

Cincinnati Bengals QB Jake Browning is making a name for himself after gaining success on-field with the Bengals. Browning has taken up the starting role for the Bengals in Joe Burrow’s absence. On Monday Night he led his side to an overtime 34-31 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the thrilling win his girlfriend Stephanie Niles embraced the QB.

Browning’s admirer was present in the Week 13 game in the EverBank Stadium and was seen cheering for him from the stands while wearing a black No. 6 jersey. Stephanie often attended the quarterback’s games when he played football for the Washington Huskies. The couple’s love story dates back to their time at the University of Washington.

Niles has been quite open about her relationship with the Bengals’ quarterback and began posting pictures with him in 2018. However, the exact years of their being together are kept secret, but it wouldn’t be wrong to assume that the two have been dating each other for almost five years.

Stephanie often posts game-time pictures showcasing her support for Jake Browning. In one post, she proudly wore a Bengals jersey adorned with bold “Browning” print, captioning it as “v proud.” She shared this picture while watching the Bengals take on the Chiefs in the NFL Conference Championship game in the 2022 season.

Stephanie Niles recently uploaded a new video on Instagram where she and Jake Browning celebrated winning on Monday Night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the game, when Jake came over to her, Stephanie jumped into his arms, giving him a big hug. They stayed close and shared victory kisses to celebrate their win.

Stephanie Niles’ Diverse Professional Journey

Stephanie Niles has a diverse professional background. Initially, she pursued a career in risk assurance and information systems after completing her degree in B.A. Information Systems and Accounting from the University of Washington. She started at PwC as an Assurance Intern and transitioned to a full-time role as a Risk Assurance Associate.

In May 2019, she ventured into entrepreneurship and founded 7th Street Swim, a luxury, sustainable swimwear brand based in New York City. Her brand aims to provide stylish, timeless swimwear while prioritizing sustainability. Aside from her entrepreneurial pursuits, she also holds a position at DECKED, LLC as an Information System Project Manager.

Stephanie Niles is really good at different things like risk assurance, information systems, and starting her own business. She’s independent and is handling her work life and personal life beautifully.