“She Seems Nervous”: Fans Take Notice as Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs-Ravens Kickoff Clash

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Taylor Swift Hosts a Chiefs Night With WAGs Watching Dolphins Matchup From Singer’s Apartment

Oct 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the second half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift has touched down for the first game of the season! As the season kicks off, the NFL’s most famous WAG arrived at Arrowhead, once again turning heads with her spectacular outfit.

Dressed in a denim top, matching skirt, bold red boots, and carrying a sleek black purse, the “Love Story” singer arrived in style to support her beau Travis Kelce.

Naturally, fans went wild to see the multiple-time Grammy Award winner show up for her 14th Chiefs game.

One fan excitedly wrote how Taylor’s arrival signals the start of the NFL fever.

Another fan joked that Taylor, who has gone out of her way to support the three-time Super Bowl champion, is giving off “wifey” vibes.

However, some fans seemed to notice a change in Swift’s demeanor, who did not seem quite as cheery, but rather, as one fan put it, looked “nervous,”

Of course, not everyone was happy to see her there, with a critic commenting bluntly, “No one cares” while another football fan shared a similar sentiment:

Taylor and Travis’ high-profile romance has time and again made headlines since September 2023-the first time when she showed up to an NFL game.

Since then, Swift has attended 13 Kansas City Chiefs games, which included witnessing the team win their third Super Bowl in February against the 49ers in Las Vegas.

Interestingly, as per an ESPN report, the TE’s stats seemed to improve with Swift in the stands — he averaged 78.8 receiving yards per game while she was present, compared to just 50 yards when she wasn’t.

As the Chiefs look forward to chasing a three-peat–something which no NFL team has done yet–it looks like Swift’s support and good luck charm might just be the extra boost they need.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila is a seasoned sports journalist with over 2 years of experience covering the NFL and MLB.

