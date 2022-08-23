“She wanted to extort $20 million”: Jerry Jones’ lawyer made SHOCKING allegations against the woman who filed paternity lawsuit against the Cowboys owner

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly paid millions to the woman who claimed that she is his biological daughter. However, Jones still hasn’t publicly acknowledged her as his child.

The Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is known for getting himself involved in controversies at regular intervals. He has been called out several times by fans for not having any filter whatsoever while communicating publicly.

However, there is one controversy about which Jones hasn’t said much. Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old woman who filed a paternity lawsuit against Jerry has been paid millions by the Cowboys owner.

As reported by ESPN, Jones paid around $3 million, including tuition expenses and a $70,000 Range Rover which he gifted her on her 16th birthday.

In an interaction with ESPN, lawyer Don John had claimed, “on numerous occasions I have made payments on behalf of Mr. Jones to Cindy and Alex Davis.” He further claimed that on behalf of Jerry, he paid $375,000 to Spencer Davis back in 1995 and also provided monthly payments for child support.

Alex Davies’ lawyer said her client wasn’t looking to extort money from Jerry Jones through the lawsuit

“I used the term child support because that’s what the agreement calls it,” he stated but when Don was asked if the use of the term ‘child support’ in the agreement pays testimony to the fact that Jones is indeed Alexandra’s father, he declined to answer.

“I am not going to answer that one. My statement speaks for itself,” Don told ESPN. This begs the question, why were millions paid from Jerry’s side to a woman who filed a paternity suit against him if he wasn’t actually the father?

When asked to answer this question, Jerry’s spokesperson Jim Wilkinson declined to comment. Alexandra’s lawyer made it clear that her client isn’t seeking money through the paternity lawsuit. Instead, her intention is to get the agreement between her mother and Jones revoked.

Filed to ESPN: EXCLUSIVE: Jerry Jones paid nearly $3 million to 25-year-woman who filed paternity lawsuit and her mother, lawyer says. Lawyer also alleges the woman who says Jones is her father demanded $20 million in exchange for confidentiality. https://t.co/b9rUsv0od9 — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 31, 2022

Alexandra want Jones to accept that she is his daughter and want to legally use his name on her birth certificate. However, Don opined that Alexandra’s intention is to get more money from Jones. Don claimed that he met Davies and her mother for a dinner quite a while ago where they showcased their true intentions.

“In that meeting, Alex read to me a personal letter she had drafted to Jerry Jones in which she expressed her dissatisfaction with what she had received and sought $20 million,” Jack said. “She stated that if that amount was paid, she would not bother Mr. Jones again and would keep their relationship confidential.”

In reply, Alexandra’s lawyer referred to Don’s statement as utter rubbish. “Now they’ve changed their story yet again,” Wilkinson said. “First it wasn’t about money. Now it is about money. And now they are on three sides of a two-sided issue. They are all over the map here. Pick a story and stick with it. This is clownish.”

In April this year, Alexandra dropped the paternity lawsuit.

