Shedeur Sanders Breaks a 28 Year Old Colorado Record in His Last Game at the Folsom Stadium

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders has been putting together another phenomenal season for the Colorado Buffaloes. Ever since transferring over from Jackson State with his head coach and father, Deion Sanders, the star QB has showcased his NFL-level talent. And the stats speak for themselves.

After completing a 10-yard pass to WR LaJohntay Wester against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Sanders officially became the Buffaloes single-season passing yards record-holder. This record has stood since 1996.

With that TD pass, Shedeur Sanders now has 49 passing yards today, which makes him Colorado’s single-season record holder, with 3,537. The previous record was 3,527 by Koy Detmer in 1996. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) November 29, 2024

Last season Sanders came close to the record, finishing with 3230 yards. But this season he has overcome those final 300 yards and forever etched himself into the Colorado history books. It’s a massive achievement, but one that might get overlooked in the near future as Sanders gears up for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Speaking of the draft, this will be Sanders’ last game at Colorado’s Folsom Stadium before he heads to Green Bay. With a career home record of 6-5 over two seasons, the team’s performance left much to be desired. But for personal success, Sanders has been nothing short of excellent in his time with the Buffaloes. He has 57 TD passes and only 10 INTs. NFL teams heavily seek guys like Sanders.

“When the ball is in his hands, we got a chance”: Deion Sanders

Shedeur’s transition from Jackson State to Colorado has been amazing for his draft stock, and his father, Deion, has been the pioneer for his son’s support. In an interview with the Colorado Buffaloes on SI, Sanders said,

“You know when the ball (is) in his hands, we got a chance. Everybody here knows that, right? Except for a couple haters.”

Deion is extremely proud of his son and his ability to see the game at an elite level. Soon enough, they will be celebrating as a family when Shedeur is drafted with a top 5 pick. The question has become: Who will take on Sanders and his media parade?

Coach Prime made an appearance on Speak when co-host Keyshawn Johnson asked him if there were any destinations he wouldn’t want his son to play. Deion, of course, declined to comment, but he did have an idea about what he wanted for his son.

“Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in the organization who understands what they’re doing and not just throwing you out there among the wolves,” Deion said candidly.

But for now, Deion and his son are focusing on finishing their season with Colorado strong. The team is currently ranked 25th in the nation and is poised for an interesting final stretch of the college football season.