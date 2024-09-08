Shedeur Sanders Did Something Very Uncharacteristic: Deion Sanders Explains What Went Wrong Against Nebraska

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sideline during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images.

Nebraska exacted sweet revenge on Colorado, dominating the Buffaloes 28-10 in a game that quickly turned into a nightmare for Deion Sanders’ squad. The Cornhuskers came out firing on all cylinders, building an insurmountable 28-0 lead by halftime.

Shedeur Sanders had a rough day against Nebraska’s tough defense. The normally sharp Sanders had an off game, highlighted by a pick-six that really set the mood for a day full of missed chances and frustration.

Moreover, the Buffaloes’ offense remained stagnant for most of the game, only managing to get on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter. Deion Sanders was visibly disappointed when he addressed the media after the game:

“We just couldn’t find our rhythm. Shedeur did something very uncharacteristic of himself. He never makes a bad decision, especially in that part of the field where they got the pick-six. After that, we were just trying to play catch up.”

Despite the rough outing, Shedeur showed flashes of resilience. He led a scoring drive in the second half, connecting with LaJohntay Wester for a 5-yard touchdown. However, his 17 of 30 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown didn’t quite live up to the hype surrounding his NFL draft potential.

No doubt that it was a harsh reality check and a chance to regroup for the Buffaloes as the season progresses. Even still, Coach Prime found a silver lining in the team’s second-half effort.

Sanders lauds the Buffs’ second-half effort

Prime Time couldn’t sugarcoat the Buffaloes’ disappointing performance despite his usual optimism but found a glimmer of hope in his unit’s resilience.

“We had ‘no give up’, ‘no quit in us whatsoever,'” Sanders remarked, acknowledging the team’s efforts to fight back.

He also pinpointed areas for improvement for his team, like the offensive line protection and establishing a consistent run game.

His ability to find positives even in defeat just shows his leadership style, as he aims to use this setback as motivation for the upcoming clash with Colorado State.

So, if there’s a silver lining to this humbling loss, it’s the fire that is likely to ignite in Shedeur and the entire squad.

Now, the Buffs have extra motivation to bounce back with the Rocky Mountain Showdown against CSU on the horizon. They’ll be fired up to extend their winning streak over their in-state rivals to seven games and show that this Nebraska game was just a minor hiccup.