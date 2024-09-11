mobile app bar

Shedeur Sanders Wants to Keep Fake Narratives That Can “Divide” Colorado at Bay by Clearing Things Up Himself

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After the Colorado Buffaloes’ 28-10 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, mischievous netizens had fun misinterpreting QB Shedeur Sanders’ words.

As Shedeur dubbed his pick-six as a “rookie mistake,” some claimed that he was blaming freshman receiver Drelon Miller for CU’s struggles and accused him of dodging his responsibility.

In response to what enraged the Buffs fans, Sanders in an appearance on his show, “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” cleared the air about his controversial remark. He revealed that he was simply referring to his error and how childish it felt in hindsight:

“I think they just took it and ran with it because I remember saying it was a rookie mistake. I didn’t say the rookie made a mistake, you know?” he explained.

What was more troublesome for Sanders was the malicious narrative following his comments. According to the QB, people are trying to divide his team, by spinning a hateful narrative:

“I’m thankful to have a platform where I can really express what was actually said rather than people just making up stories and doing anything just to kind of divide the team.”

At the same time, Sanders was not interested in getting involved in a keyboard war on social media to clarify himself with fans. Instead, he is now focusing on what matters the most–learning from experience and moving on.

Nevertheless, Sanders still didn’t feel the need to sit down with teammates and patch things up amid the media spun his words.

Shedeur’s chemistry with CU teammates

Shedeur has a strong belief that his Colorado Buffaloes teammates know him well enough to understand that he would never 

“All the players know your intentions, and they know you wouldn’t do anything crazy like that,” Sanders simplified that there was no need for further clarification or apology.

He also addressed the media narratives doing rounds on social media and explained how such external storylines do not get any importance inside their locker room.

“At the end of the day, the players know everything is genuine,” he added confidently.

Sanders was sacked five times in the loss to Nebraska and threw his second interception of the season–compared to just three in the last NCAA Football season.

Although the star QB completed 68.1% of his passes for 689 yards and five TDs over the first two weeksBuffs’ is lacking a strong running game, which is becoming a recurring issue.

That said, CU can turn the tables this weekend! With the upcoming Rocky Mountain Showdown against CSU, the rivalry game can prove to be major for the Buffs to regain some momentum.

