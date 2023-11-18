Fans Call Joe Burrow a “Terrible Liar” After Blatantly Denying a Relation Between the Sleeve Worn by Him During Plane Ride and His Season Ending Injury

The matchup between the Bengals and the Ravens turned out to be quite a costly one for Joe Burrow. The star QB suffered a torn ligament on his right wrist and will not return for the remainder of the season. What is more interesting is that in a now-deleted video, Burrow was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his wrist, sparking all sorts of reactions about his injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals have landed themselves in a pickle over failing to enlist Burrow on the injured list. The NFL has since launched an investigation into the matter after the video of Burrow was deleted from their social media account. This was their second consecutive loss, and the Bengals are now 5-5 this season. It looks like without their star QB, their push toward the playoffs has faced significant hurdles.

Backup QB Jake Browning took Burrow’s place in the matchup, throwing for just 68 yards and one TD. As for the time being, he will take on the role of signal caller.

Joe Burrow Denies Using a Sleeve to Cover any Pre-existing Injury

The Heisman winner’s season has ended prematurely because of torn ligaments in his right wrist. The Bengals can also face hefty fines if they are found to be at fault. Fans believe that all this could have been prevented if Cincinnati and Burrow hadn’t hidden the prior injury. They have since accused the star QB of hiding the injury with a brace of some sort.

Burrow, on the other hand, has denied any such thing and has cleared the air on the matter. During a recent press conference video that was posted on the Bengals’ YouTube channel, the star QB said,

“This is a completely different thing. It’s not uncommon for the guys to wear a compression sleeve on the plane because when you go up that altitude, things can swell up. It’s football, you have a lot of bumps and bruises. This is a completely new injury.”

Joe’s explanation in the press that it’s a new injury didn’t convince the fans. They were not happy and called the former LSU man ‘a liar’. They were quick to express what they felt on social media.

One fan said, “He’s a terrible liar. Surprised he didn’t raise the inflection of his voice in the lie like most which indicates he rehearsed this answer even more so.”

Another chimed in, commenting, “Why delete it then…” Another said- “I’ve never heard of someone’s hand swelling up from flying lol.”

A fan added how the team can be penalized, noting, ” The team lied about the injury report. They are going to lose a draft pick because of this.”

Another one pointed out he didn’t deny the injury and said, ” Notice he didn’t exactly say that it was compression sleeve. He just said it’s common to wear them.”

One fan just uploaded a GIF of Charissa Thompson high-fiving, implying that she must be proud of Joe for making stuff up.

Even though Burrow has stated that the team is going to continue to grind it out to win games and make the playoffs, fans aren’t convinced that will be the case. While Browning seems like a competent replacement, he is no Burrow. The Bengals take on the Steelers next Sunday. But without their star player to deliver, it will be an uphill battle.