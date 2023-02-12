Jalen Hurts’ “All-Purple” Super Bowl LVII Outfit is Already Breaking The Internet

Super Bowl LVII is about to go underway in a few hours and the excitement is through the roof and off the charts. The Philadelphia Eagles are up against the Kansas City Chiefs and it is really tough to pick a winner.

At the start of the season, if anyone would have said that the Chiefs would be underdogs entering into the finale against the Eagles, not many would have taken that person seriously.

However, this is the best aspect of this sport, things can change super quickly and the way the Eagles have simply dominated the proceedings this year, it won’t be wrong to say that they thoroughly deserve to enter the clash as firm favorites.

Also Read: “That’s not happening!” : Jason & Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce reveals why she will not toss the coin at ‘Kelce Bowl’

‘All-Purple’ Jalen Hurts Arrives For the Biggest Game of His Career

The Eagles arrived into the playoffs in style. They won they first 8 games on the trot and after a slight setback against the Commanders, went on an another winning spree. They absolutely bulldozed the 49ers and the Jets to confirm their Super Bowl arrival.

Talking about ‘arriving at the big stage in style,’ we just can’t look beyond superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles QB has just arrived for the biggest sporting spectacle on the planet and as expected, his outfit is breaking the internet.

Hurts arrived at Farm State sporting an all-purple look. Yes, he came in wearing a purple shirt and purple pants. But the shoes were white which really provided the much needed color contrast. Here’s how fans reacted to Hurts’ look.

Calm, cool, and collected. — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 12, 2023

Why is he dressed like Grimace — Dion Beary (@hashtagdion) February 12, 2023

Let’s goooo — E (@Esslatt) February 12, 2023

SB MVP incoming — stxrm (@stxrmcj) February 12, 2023

That’s a pretty damn cool outfit. — AETERNVS (@aeternvs_) February 12, 2023

The stage is set and without a doubt, the spotlight would be on Hurts. He has a massive challenge ahead of him as his counterpart Patrick Mahomes is one of the finest in the game and can intimidate any quarterback on a given day.

However, Hurts has been consistent throughout the season and although he would be battling through neck and shoulder pain due to injuries he sustained earlier this season, we can expect him to give his everything on the biggest night of his sporting career.

Also Read: Fan reactions to Tom Brady inviting a star studded lineup to his podcast is all over the spectrum