“Shedeur Sanders is Silly and Kind of Goofy”: Analyst Drops Two Strong Takes on Browns QBs Amid Roster Battle

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks downfield for a receiver during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After an intense quarterback battle in training camp, the Browns officially named Joe Flacco as their regular-season starter, a move that surprised no one. The real intrigue lies in the competition for the backup spots, QB2 and QB3, which is still wide open. For the third preseason game, the depth chart remains unchanged from the previous two. That means Shedeur Sanders is still stuck at fourth, behind Dillon Gabriel, despite outplaying him in flashes while Gabriel has struggled.

If things don’t shift soon, the Colorado alum could be on the outside looking in, his NFL dream slipping away before it even begins.

Colin Cowherd, however, sees it differently. He favors Sanders over Gabriel for the backup role, though he’s quick to note that neither is an “elite” prospect or the kind of generational quarterback a GM builds around.

In Cowherd’s view, Gabriel may be easier to coach- steady, low-maintenance, and free of drama, while Sanders feels more like a wild stallion, fun-loving and unpredictable. Yet, the upside tilts toward Shedeur. Cowherd argues that the Browns undervalued him on draft day, insisting Sanders’ size, pocket presence, and overall feel for the game make him the better long-term option.

” If I’m the coach and I have to choose, Dillon Gabriel may be easier to deal with. You don’t have to deal with nonsense. I think Dillon Gabriel’s size is an issue. I would have a hard time building around him. I like his temperament more than Shedeur, who is silly and kind of goofy. But I think Shedeur was underdrafted; he is bigger and moves well. I would Shedeur over Dillon Gabriel. I don’t think either is transformational.”

The problem? Sanders’ carefree, attention-grabbing persona works against him. NFL coaches and GMs typically want their quarterbacks to blend in, not stand out, to be leaders with discipline who go about their business quietly and predictably. And for Shedeur, that clash between talent and temperament could be the very thing keeping him from moving up the chart.

In his first preseason action, Shedeur Sanders put together a solid showing, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, tossing two touchdowns, and leading three scoring drives. He even added 19 yards on the ground across four carries.

Dillon Gabriel, meanwhile, turned in a respectable performance of his own, completing 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards. But unlike Sanders, he failed to find the end zone and threw a costly interception that soured an otherwise efficient outing.

And yet, despite Sanders’ edge on the stat sheet, the writing on the wall in Cleveland doesn’t look promising for him. He remains buried at fourth on the depth chart, the victim of being a fifth-round pick, expendable in the eyes of the organization. Around the building, there’s even a sense that the Browns simply don’t want him there, no matter how much support he gets from fans.

The tension reportedly goes all the way to the top. Owner Jimmy Haslam was never on board with drafting Shedeur, openly admitting he didn’t want him. It was GM Andrew Berry who pushed for the pick, and Haslam begrudgingly allowed it. While the owner appreciates the attention and revenue Sanders generates, he doesn’t seem invested in the quarterback’s future with the team.

For Sanders, that lack of backing from ownership could prove more damaging than any interception or missed throw.