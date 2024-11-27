mobile app bar

“I’m Cutting Turkey”: Patrick Mahomes Benches Yams, Starts with Mac and Cheese for Thanksgiving

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Patrick Mahomes

Nov 24, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles in the backfield against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After addressing the hard-fought win against the Panthers and the challenge of facing Maxx Crosby, Patrick Mahomes was caught off guard by a surprise question during Wednesday’s press conference.

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Mahomes was asked to rank what he would start, bench, and cut among turkey, macaroni and cheese, and yams. After thinking for a moment, Mahomes shared his response, which made the NFL journalists laugh.

“I mean, I’m cutting turkey. Probably, there are two I love. I’ll probably start macaroni and cheese if it’s made the right way and bench yams. It’s just like I can’t—I don’t want to get too much into it, but the right way. Everybody knows what I’m saying.”

Notably, Mahomes was not asked about his Thanksgiving plans with his 4-member family. However, it’s likely that he, along with Brittany, Sterling, and Bronze, will celebrate the holiday in a big way before the Raiders clash.

While Mahomes made his food priorities clear, he also shared an honest assessment of facing Maxx Crosby in the Week 13 matchup, right after the Thanksgiving celebrations.

“The way he plays, every single snap. No matter the score, if it’s a run or a pass or whatever, he’s going to give it everything he’s got. Obviously, he’s physically gifted. He can make all different pass rush moves. Everything like that.”

Mahomes noted that Crosby’s style of play “inspires his team” and observed, “That’s what you need to be great in this league.”

Meanwhile, discussing the challenges in the NFL, Mahomes emphasized that the Chiefs remained united during tough times, adding, “We have to be together” as they eye a three-peat. The Super Bowl-winning QB explained why the team’s leadership group deserves recognition.

“I’m one of those leaders, and there are many of them. I don’t have to talk a lot, honestly, because there are a lot of leaders throughout the entire team who hold themselves accountable.”

With 10 wins and 1 loss, the Chiefs have a 99.5 percent chance of qualifying for the playoffs. But they know that finishing the season without a three-peat would be a disappointment. Perhaps Mahomes will treat the Thanksgiving game as a reminder that the end of the season is fast approaching.

