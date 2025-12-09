“I’ll Let You FaceTime This Ni***”: Deion Sanders Jr Drops a Hilarious Reaction to Shedeur Sanders’ Green Kaboom Fetching $50,000

In 2025, it seems as if nearly every hobby and piece of collectable memorabilia has been converted into some sort of revenue stream or investment portfolio, with sports cards perhaps being the most shining example of them all. Ever since the value of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card first became public knowledge, there’s been a steady influx of cash in the trading card market, so much so that you now have rookie cards that are just as valuable as someone’s yearly salary.

A misprinted version of the ‘Absolute Green Kaboom’ rookie card for Shedeur Sanders, which sees the Cleveland Browns current QB1 with the wrong number on his jersey, recently sold for more than $50,000, and not even the older brother of Sanders himself can believe it.

I’ll let you FaceTime this ni***** https://t.co/J5xA06qn1Z — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) December 8, 2025

While Sanders may not be willing to put much stock into his own little brother’s memorabilia, it’s clear that others still are, especially after the 23-year-old managed to throw for 364 passing yards and 3 touchdowns in Week 14 versus the Tennessee Titans.

Had it not been for the questionable play-calling of Kevin Stefanski, it’s very possible that Sanders could have improved his record as a starter to 2-1, but fans are still clearly excited for what the future may hold for the former Colorado Buffalo. The 144th overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft was able to become the first Browns quarterback to win his starting debut since 1995, helping to create a sense of optimism that Cleveland hasn’t felt in 30 years.

All of that, as well as so much more, is baked into the price of his trading cards, so even if it is just a cheap piece of cardboard at the end of the day, it should retain a bit of value for quite some time. Of course, there’s also the possibility that Sanders is somehow able to swipe the starting gig from Dillon Gabriel throughout the next several weeks, which would only boost the value of this $50,000 card even higher.

According to the fans in Sanders’ comment section, they’ll take the potential for real-world profit over a quick phone call.

How am I gonna flip a Facetime call for profit — Cards and Crypto (@Memesandcards) December 8, 2025

Sanders’ 2025 Donruss Downtown inserts are currently fetching thousands of dollars, depending on the condition and rarity. As of writing, you can even find a listing for ‘2023 Bowman U Chrome Shedeur Sanders Superfractor 1/1 Psa 9 Dna 10′ that is priced at $25,000.

Suffice to say, there’s a lot of value to be found in some of Sanders’ collectables. He appears to be one of the best ‘buy low’ candidates in the entire hobby, meaning that there are plenty of collectors and investors who figure to strike big via his name throughout the coming years.