“Shedeur Sanders Might Be a Cowboy”: NFL World Reacts After the Giants Roll the Dice on Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston

Quarterback purgatory is a tough place to be, and the New York Giants know it all too well, heading into the 2025 season after 3-14 and 6-11 regular-season records. So, they decided to bring in two veteran quarterbacks, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, to bolster the QB room — as expected. But with the No. 3 overall pick still in their hands, the real question remains: What’s next?

The Giants were widely seen as the top landing spot for the draft’s most polarizing prospect, Shedeur Sanders. But with Wilson and Winston now in the mix, some argue his chances of landing in New York have vanished. Maybe they will go for a non-QB player in this draft.

And if the latest buzz is to be believed, Shedeur’s new home might just be Dallas — where he could be groomed as the Cowboys’ next franchise quarterback.

Yes, you heard that right — some in the NFL world believe Shedeur Sanders is now destined to be Jerry Jones’ next franchise QB. It all started when former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant shared his gut feeling that the 23-year-old was headed to Jerry’s World.

I got a feeling Shedeur Sanders might be a Cowboy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) March 26, 2025

A few hours later, rumors began swirling that the Cleveland Browns were looking to trade for Cowboys starter Dak Prescott — a key factor behind Myles Garrett’s decision to stay. Fans and analysts were quick to connect the dots, which led them to develop the following theory:

The Browns trade for Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys, now without a franchise QB, would draft Shedeur Sanders. They will trade up with the Giants.

Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father, could take over as Dallas’ head coach next season, making current OC Brian Schottenheimer nothing more than a placeholder.

Legacy and mainstream media analysts, however, didn’t pay heed to the Sanders-Cowboys marriage. Veteran ESPN Draft analyst Field Yates, for instance, argued that Shedeur should be signed by the Giants regardless of their recent quarterback acquisitions.

Yates explained that Russ can take the helm as a starter, and should the Super Bowl winner show signs of slowing down, the Buffs star will be a great insurance cover. Add to this the prospect of Shedeur being a “beacon of hope” for the success-starved Giants, and the analyst argued that Deion Sanders’ son has to be signed by Joe Schoen and company.

“Even if you do add another veteran quarterback, if things start slow with that veteran, you hand the keys over to Shedeur Sanders,” Yates said on ESPN.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter echoed a similar sentiment, saying the Giants wouldn’t hesitate to draft a quarterback in April. There was a catch, however. Per Schefter, the Big Apple-based team is open to drafting a quarterback as long as he is the right long-term fit for them.

Now, do Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders fit this bill? In most people’s eyes, they absolutely do. But for a team that fumbled Saquon Barkley, don’t be surprised if the Giants accidentally trade down and shoot themselves in the leg yet again.

“Now, how does this impact the Giants’ quarterback room going forward with the draft? It really doesn’t. They have Jameis Winston, they have Russell Wilson, and if the right quarterback is there at number three, or they can trade up. They would not hesitate and secure the long-term future of this franchise. But it would have to be the right quarterback, and I don’t know whether that’s Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders,” Schefter said.

Even FS1 analyst James Jones believes that Shedeur Sanders should still be a priority for the Giants.

“If Travis Hunter is gone, the Giants should draft Shedeur. He has that IT factor,” Jones said.

As speculation continues to heat up, one thing is clear — the NFL is gearing up for a wild first night of the draft in Green Bay. Whether Shedeur Sanders lands in New York or Dallas, his next chapter is about to get even more intriguing.