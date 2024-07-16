Shedeur Sanders Reacts to EA Sports College QB Ratings: “I Don’t Believe in Ties”

College football’s latest game, EA Sports College Football 25 has released the rating of all players featured in the game. Interestingly, they’ve given Colorado Buffalos QB, Shedeur Sanders, a 93-rated card, making him the highest-rated QB in the game. However, Sanders isn’t the only one with such a high rating, as he shares his topmost position with the University of Georgia QB, Carson Beck. As news about the rating went viral, even Shedeur expressed his disappointment at how he had to share his ‘highest-rated’ accolade with another.

Advertisement

When talking to the press, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders addressed their issues with the recent EA ratings. While Shedeur should’ve been happy with being the top-most player in the game, he was miffed that the top spot ended in a tie. He even rationalized that a tie made absolutely no sense when it came to QB ratings.

Further explaining his point of view, the 22-year-old, said,

“I mean I don’t believe in it’s a tie. I don’t believe in ties when it comes to quarterbacks and when it comes to quarterback ratings. I don’t I don’t believe in ties. it’s either winner or loser like let’s just get to the point.”

Shedeur very clearly wanted an answer when it came to who the game thought was better between the two QBs. Moreover, his brother, Shilo also went on to talk about his thoughts on the whole system as well as his personal rating.

The safety made it clear that he wouldn’t form an opinion until he had seen all the other free safety ratings. However, he was adamant that the ratings should go on to reflect the kind of leadership qualities some players bring in as compared to others. Shilo even claimed that the in-game ratings should make it clear as to which players truly are the ‘real deal.’

With the EA ratings grabbing all the attention, the QB rating list has become a huge point of discussion. Moreover, the top 5 QBs who appear on the list are going to be scrutinized for their upcoming performance in the 2024 season.

The QBs after Sanders in the EA ratings

While Shedeur holds up the top spot with a rating of 93, Carson Beck from Georgia is tied with him. However, the difference between the two players is their overall ranking, with Sanders placed at 17 and Beck at 18. After the top two, comes Dillon Gabriel, with a rating of 92, who has previously played for Oklahoma, but will continue his current season at Oregon. Then comes another tie between 5 different QBs.

As Per SI, Quinn Tower from Texas has tied up with Jalen Milroe of Alabama, Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss, Jalon Daniels from Kansas, and Kaidon Slater from Liberty at a rating of 90. In fact, the whole top 5 QB list is riddled with players being tied up in terms of rating with only their overall ranking acting as the separating factor.

While EA Sports College Football 25 is set to release in a week, their ratings have gotten a controversial reaction from players. Hence, it remains to be seen if EA will take this feedback to heart and make any alterations.