Shedeur Sanders Reveals Why He Traveled With a Bunch of Teams’ Hats on His Backpack

In preparing to hear his name called on night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders has come to the realization that every move he makes is being put under a microscope. Whether it’s the answers that he provides during interviews, or simply his fashion choices, any and everything he does seems to generate headlines nowadays.

In the build-up to the 2025 NFL Combine, Sanders was spotted in downtown Indianapolis sporting a trio of hats on his backpack. In the viral video, the Colorado prospect was recorded toting the headwear of the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and Minnesota Vikings.

While fans and pundits alike immediately began to speculate, the former Buffalo now insists that the public is reading a bit too much into these things. On the latest installment of his 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast, the 2024 Golden Arm winner explained the backstory behind the video.

In stating that the hats were simply gifts for having met with the respective franchises, which he is obligated to do as part of the draft process, Sanders maintained that there was nothing subliminal about the decision to attach the hats to his backpack.

“That’s really all that was, it was nothing deeper than that, at all. It’s just that, that was the souvenir I got from meeting with those teams. That was simply it. A lot of times, I don’t troll, things just happen the way it happens.”

While explaining himself, the 23-year-old signal caller noted that this is not the first time fans have jumped to conclusions. Innocently enough, Sanders clarified that “I didn’t want to just stick these hats in my bag.”

In maintaining that he “never intentionally tries to do these things,” the FBS all-time career record holder for pass completion percentage recalled a similar instance in which a pair of blue shorts sparked further speculations after his departure from Tennessee.

“I put on some clothes, I’m about to go work out after all of this, I just left Tennessee. I got on a gray shirt with some baby blue shorts and some gray socks. It wasn’t even meant for that stuff to happen, I just didn’t feel like working out in black shorts today. We’re out of town and it’s good vibes, good energy, I just wanted a different color than wearing black shorts.

Sanders is now fully aware of the media frenzy that has often been associated with the NFL. Firmly in the national spotlight, it’s clear that someone will always have something to say about each and every decision that he makes.

However, the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year isn’t prepared to shy away from making fashion statements just yet, as he is currently contemplating his draft-day outfit. Known to have an affinity for diamonds and wristwatches, Sanders said that fans will simply have to wait to see what his jewelry of choice will be for this year’s event.

“It just depends on my mood… If I’m chilling, then it’ll be something casual… But, if I’m feeling it, then I’ll definitely put on the ‘Legendary’ chain.”

Set to follow in his father’s footsteps, fans should expect to see a well-dressed Sanders on April 24th. Currently favored to be selected by the New York Giants with the third overall pick, both the signal caller and his diamonds will likely be dancing on draft day.