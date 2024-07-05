Fans Up in Arms as Daniel Jones Gets Named Ahead of Lamar Jackson in The List Of Most Clutch QBs

When CBS’ Douglas Clawson put together his ‘List of 10 Most Clutch Starting QBs‘ in the NFL, he had two important age-old questions in mind. He looked at their conversion rates in the fourth quarter and overtime as well as the expected points added or EPA per play in such situations. Despite what the targeted numbers speak, Lamar Jackson, with his elite quarterback status, deserved a top spot.

The ‘NFL’s Top 10 Clutch QBs list saw Daniel Jones bag a spot in the eighth place. Though the top choice of Patrick Mahomes was obvious enough, the Ravens’ offensive centerpiece, Lamar Jackson was the ninth and fans were not happy.

It is not like NFL fans to believe in rankings blindly. Rather, their assessment of the talented players is mostly led by what a player brings to the table for their team. Therefore, as the New York Giants once again ended the season in third place in the NFC East, it was unsettling for fans to see Daniel Jones in the eighth place, ahead of Lamar Jackson.

It must be a mistake that Daniel jones is even on the list . — Tommy (@tm1515152005) July 4, 2024

Daniel Jones has to be a typo. — David Hurlbut (@HurlbutHuddle) July 4, 2024

This list has no credibility. Daniel Jones at 8, there’s no explanation why or how maybe engagement bait — Mathew V. Liberto (@The_Suntrip) July 4, 2024

Did I see Jones on front of Lamar — Pam (@lilkasperss) July 4, 2024

To put things in perspective, the New York Giants had a final tally of 6-11 in the 2023 regular season. On the contrary, Lamar Jackson, with his dual-threat abilities, led the Ravens to a 13-4 record, the first playoff berth, and of course the top spot in the AFC North. But, Douglas Clawson had a more nuanced take on the situation.

Why is Lamar Jackson Placed Ninth on The List?

In his explanation, Douglas explained that Lamar Jackson had the third-highest conversion rate in the league. However, as the second question of EPA in these situations came into play, Jackson suffered a massive setback. According to Douglas, the Ravens suffered many losses as Jackson failed to deliver in the clutch, throwing away the team’s fourth-quarter leads in vain. He wrote,

“He has 16 total touchdowns and 15 turnovers in the fourth quarter in the last three years,” shedding light on the question, adding, “While the Ravens have blown the most seven-point leads in the fourth quarter in a three-year span in NFL history (nine).”

At this point, though the fans feel differently, Douglas’ explanation seems to be based on bitter stats. However, CJ Stroud’s placement in second place- despite his Offensive Rookie of The Year title, also prompted questions from the fans.

In his defense, the CBS Sports reporter wrote,

“Jackson has the third-highest conversion rate on these clutch drives (48 percent) among active starters behind only C.J. Stroud and Patrick Mahomes. ”

While the listings differ from what the fans felt, the stories narrated by the numbers are not usually the same. Nevertheless, Lamar Jackson’s stature as an elite quarterback was cemented once again as the fans dared to question the list.

With Jackson making quite the headlines with his readiness in 2024, the list might see an overhaul in the upcoming season. Hopefully, the 2024 season also brings better days for the Ravens’ overall performance.