Like Ayesha Curry Did With Her ‘Gentle Oddball’ Husband, Brittany Mahomes Once Hilariously Called Out Patrick Over a Weird Food Habit

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, once shared a humorous insight into her husband’s nightly routine during an Instagram Q&A. Brittany revealed, “Eat Doritos every night in bed” when asked about Patrick’s funny habit and the revelation garnered a lot of attention and sparked amusing reactions from viewers.

Advertisement

Brittany Mahomes’ playful revelation about Patrick Mahomes’ nightly Dorito habit, per PEOPLE, evokes memories of Ayesha Curry, who humorously called out her husband, Steph Curry.

Ayesha shared a clip on her Instagram story revealing her quest for cranberry juice, only to discover the bottle was empty and still kept in the fridge.

Advertisement

Ayesha Curry wanted to have a cup of cranberry juice and opened the fridge to pour herself a glass. She exclaimed, “I want some cranberry juice, let me get some cranberry juice,”.

Steph Curry, unbothered with what he just did, innocently asked, “What I do?” Ayesha then exposed the last bit of cranberry juice in his glass.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CKeQLXrhDwC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Brittany Mahomes and Ayesha Curry’s revelations add a relatable touch to these esteemed athletes. Patrick Mahomes and Stephen Curry’s everyday quirks, as shared by their wives despite their athletic prowess, depict a delightful sense of normalcy that resonates with fans.

Exploring Parallels in Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry’s On-Field Brilliance and Off-Field Quirks

Patrick Mahomes and Steph Curry share parallels beyond their on-field brilliance. Both catapulted into stardom under innovative coaching strategies—Mahomes with Andy Reid and Curry under Steve Kerr. Interestingly, their off-field antics, revealed by their wives, unveil a shared penchant for playful quirks.

Advertisement

These similarities give fans a relatable connection between two exceptional athletes from different sports. When asked about his favorite NFL player, Curry singled out Patrick Mahomes on the Huddle & Flow Podcast. Expressing admiration, Curry highlighted Mahomes’ creativity, self-assuredness, and the ability to execute something extraordinary at any moment.

Indeed, sports are deeply embedded in their family histories. Dell Curry’s 16-season NBA career and Pat Mahomes’ 11-season stint as a big-league pitcher create a shared background. Both sons, Steph and Mahomes, spent significant time absorbing the nuances of their fathers’ professions, blending coolness with a strong work ethic.

We all know another similarity, both athletes showcase their emotions fearlessly on the court and field.