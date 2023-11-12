Giants New QB1 Tommy DeVito Reveals Why He Still Lives With His Parents

The New York Giants find themselves at the bottom of the NFC East rankings with a 2-7 record this season. In their recent matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, they faced a disappointing 30-6 loss. Adding to their woes, starting QB Daniel Jones suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter, ruling him out for the next few weeks. The Giants have now put their faith in backup QB Tommy DeVito.

DeVito is set to get his first career start this Sunday and in the upcoming weeks. Hailing from Livingston, New Jersey, the 25-year-old QB played football at Don Bosco Prep High School, where he grabbed the interest of many college programs.

He was offered scholarships from Yale, Boston College, Penn, Rutgers, Maryland, Temple, and Syracuse. However, he chose Syracuse in 2018 and played four seasons for them. After being replaced as a starter, he switched to Illinois in 2022 to play his senior year. DeVito declared for the NFL in 2023, where he went undrafted.

In 2023, the New York Giants picked up Tommy DeVito as an undrafted free agent, sealing the deal with a 3-year, $2,705,000 contract. This year, he’s pulling in $750,000 as his base salary, with a cap hit of $416,667. Originally chosen as a backup, he’s now getting his first career start against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday.

Living With His Parents Makes Tommy DeVito’s Life Easier

NFL Insider Adam Schefter recently spilled the beans that the Giants QB still lives with his parents despite earning millions. Tommy sees several perks in doing so, as he doesn’t have to worry about laundry or food. He also added that his mother still makes the bed for him, which is a cherry on top.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there. My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me.”

In his debut NFL season, Tommy DeVito has played two games. He completed two out of seven passes in his first game against the New York Jets in Week 8. His recent appearance was against the Raiders, where he stepped in after QB Daniel Jones got injured. DeVito threw for 175 yards with a 75% pass completion, scoring one touchdown but having two interceptions. Now, the Giants face the Cowboys again, recalling their Week 1 matchup where the Cowboys dominated with a 40-0 victory.