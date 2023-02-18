Calvin Johnson, Who is Playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Was Once Forced to Pay $1.6 Million by His Own NFL Team

Sep 26, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Calvin Johnson waves to the crowd during a hall of fame ceremony at halftime of a game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Johnson is a prevalent name among Detroit Lions fans and in the wider NFL community. For 9 seasons, Johnson served as the biggest threat on the Lions’ offense. Even in a winless season, he was able to set records, such was his caliber. However, those who watched him play, also know he never shows up for games now or participates in events. Why does the Lions legend set himself apart from the team?

Calvin Johnson played for the Detroit Lions from 2007 to 2015. He was the Lions’ 2nd overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. While a lot of analysts and fans speculated Johnson to be traded to another r team, the Lions eventually decided to keep him. His rookie contract was a 6-year, $64 million. 6 years later, he signed an 8-year extension worth $132 million. However, he did not sit this one through.

Johnson retired in 2015, sparking an event that would strain relations between him and his team. Immediately after this retirement, the Lions demanded that Johnson return $1.6 million from his signing bonus for ending the contract early. Johnson promptly returned the money, along with the promise of never setting foot in the Lions’ stadium ever again. Thus, the fanbase lost one of its most iconic players.

Why did the Lions demand Calvin Johnson return the money?

Technically speaking, the Lions were well within their right to demand the money. Reportedly, they could have even claimed up to $3.2 million. It seems they wanted to look “gracious” or “noble”, by demanding only half. However, Johnson is no ordinary player, and any other team in such a situation, would not have demanded the return.

Was the team cash-strapped? Not at all. The money could not have been used for anything, and as such, there was simply no point in getting the money back. Other than punishing Johnson, of course. When Johnson’s promise reached the upper echelons of the club, they responded by offering to pay the amount back, if he appears in promotional events for them over the course of 3 years.

Naturally, Johnson refused the offer. The offer does not look like a genuine attempt at making things right either: it looks like the Lions want to milk every single penny they can out of Johnson. Any talks between them of bringing Johnson back into the fold have failed because of this payment issue. Not that Johnson needed the money to survive, but for him, it is a matter of principle.

Will the Lions finally get off their high horse and make amends for their mistakes? Will the Lions fanbase get to celebrate a legend’s return to the club?

