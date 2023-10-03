Shedeur Sanders’ USC Student Girlfriend, Who Has a Net Worth Of $2,000,000, Proudly Picked Her Side Before Game Against Colorado

While the Trojans ended up scripting a spirited win, Shedeur Sanders did put up a strong fight against USC a few days ago. However, many thought that the contest might pose a different sort of predicament for the Colorado QB’s girlfriend Storm Reid, who has a massive $2,000,000 net worth and is also a proud USC student.

Shedeur’s girlfriend Storm Reid is a popular actor. She has appeared in multiple projects including Euphoria and the ‘Last Of Us’ and was recently nominated for an Emmy. However, one of her biggest challenges was to pick up a side last Saturday when her boyfriend played against her school in a blockbuster matchup in Folsom Field.

Shedeur Sanders’ Girlfriend Pledges Loyalty to Colorado Over USC

Before the Colorado Buffaloes vs USC Trojans game, Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend, Hollywood actress Storm Reid, made headlines by donning a Colorado top, thus flipping her allegiance from USC Trojans. Just weeks ago, Stormy was seen passionately supporting USC, where she is enrolled as a performing arts student.

Storm has been romantically linked with Sanders since January. The couple made the relationship public when they attended the premiere of Reid’s movie ‘Missing.’ Recently, Reid’s decision to sport Colorado colors became the talk of social media. She posted with the Colorado top on IG, captioning, “bigger than football or school spirit; show up and support ya folks.”

The shift in loyalty from Storm Reid added an intriguing subplot to the game. This also left fans and media speculating about the dynamics of the high-profile relationship. While Shedeur is surely one of the biggest college stars at the moment, Storm is no less, as she already earned quite a few accolades and quite a few dollars by working in the entertainment industry.

Storm Reid’s Net Worth

As USC Trojans geared up for a showdown against the Colorado Buffaloes, all eyes were on Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend, Storm Reid. Reid rose to fame with her roles in films like ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (2018) and ‘The Invisible Man’ (2020). Her recent nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance in the famous show ‘The Last Of Us’ has increased her stature as a Hollywood star.

Given the glitz of Hollywood, Reid’s financial success is evident. The accomplished actress has a net worth of $2 million as per CAKnowledge. Reports state she charges hefty fees for acting. Storm Reid is also increasing her income through brand collaborations and promotions on social media.

A few days back, Reid proudly donned a Colorado top supporting Shedeur Sanders. Her journey from the glamour of Hollywood to the excitement of college football is an exciting one. It gave an extra narrative for fans to talk about in the backdrop of the Colorado Buffaloes vs USC game.