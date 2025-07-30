“Shedeur Sanders Will Be Starting by Week 6 to 8”: Cris Carter Names Browns’ Week 1 Starter Against the Bengals

It’s funny how much things change in a year. Around this time last year, the Cleveland Browns barely had an option to pick from their QB room, as none among Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were convincing enough. Cut to today, and Kevin Stefanski has so many exciting, experienced, and versatile playmakers to pick from: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and potentially Deshaun Watson.

But with options comes confusion. On one hand, the 40-year-old Flacco brings a wealth of experience and Super Bowl pedigree. On the other, Sanders and Gabriel have flashed the kind of potential that could make them the future face of the franchise (yes, we’re hyperbolizing a bit). And somewhere in between sits Kenny Pickett. He’s an equal part experience and promise.

The question now is simple: Who should be the Browns’ QB1 come Week 1?

While most are split with their answers, Cris Carter is clear that Kenny Pickett should start as the talisman in Cleveland this season. The reason? Because the former Steelers QB isn’t as old as Flacco and not as young as the rookies. “I think I said Kenny Pickett before—he’s just got more experience than the [rookies],” said the former Vikings WR.

But if it were up to Carter, he’d urge Sanders and Gabriel to fast-track their learning curve and aim to start mid-season with a simple exercise: practice more reps.

“And I think because they got so many quarterbacks, the reps become important. So if I’m Dillon Gabriel or if I’m Shedeur, am I going to get enough reps to beat these guys out? Because you can’t beat them out on paper. You can’t beat them out just watching film,” added the NFL legend.

Carter didn’t shy away from admitting his love for Sanders. “I think that Shedeur will be starting by Week 6 to 8,” he proudly predicted.

The former Eagles wideout also didn’t hesitate to express his disappointment in seeing the rookie battle for a starting spot — a complete 180 from his pre-draft projections, when Shedeur was expected to go in the top 10 but ended up sliding to the fifth round.

For Carter, the reason behind this “tragedy” seemed to be one of the interview answers Sanders reportedly gave to NFL teams, which damaged his standing.

“One of his answers, they asked him who was his favorite quarterback, and he was like, ‘Oh, I don’t even really watch the NFL. I’m not really into football like that. I don’t watch too much NFL football.’ And the coach was like, ‘Oh my God. If Deion could hear this, he would snap. If there’s ten answers, that’s the one you don’t say.”

In an ideal world, Sanders would have been in the same stature that Cam Ward finds himself today: locked in as the starter for a team with high expectations. But as the Sanders family has witnessed of late, life isn’t fair.

From Deion Sanders’ shocking cancer battle to his sons’ NFL Draft woes, things have been far from ideal for the clan. But if the Sanders have shown anything over the years, it’s that they never back down. After all, will a success story be any good if there are no obstacles in it?