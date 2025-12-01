“Ah Yes, the Classic ‘It’s Never My Fault’”: Fans Believe Aaron Rodgers Is Back to His Usual Antics After Bills Blowout

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers had an opportunity to retake sole possession of the AFC North lead with a win on Sunday afternoon. Safe to say they did not take that opportunity with two hands. Or even one. And after the 26-7 beatdown, the blame game has begun with full force.

When looking to place blame for a loss in the NFL, most teams can usually start at the same place: the quarterback. They are the most important player and more often than not have a disproportionate impact on the result of the game.

In Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers did not exactly cover himself in glory. He went 10-for-21 for 123 yards with one TD and one INT. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Rodgers made some nice throws, but most of his tosses fell harmlessly to the grass because he was clearly not on the same page with his receivers.

The bloodied, soon-to-be 42-year-old was asked about that roller-coaster performance after the game, and the response, let’s just say, has stirred up quite a bit of attention online.

“When there’s film sessions, everybody shows up. And, when I check to a route, you do the right route, you know? Like, uh, Jonnu [Smith] and I weren’t on the same page. I checked to his in-breaker, and he ran an out-breaker. Jonnu is a true professional, so I’m sure he’s sick about that,” said the QB.

#Steelers QB Aaron Rogers on building a connection with his receivers: "When there's film sessions, everybody shows up. When i check to a route, you do the right route. Jonnu [Smith] and I weren't on the same page. I checked to his in-breaker and he ran an out-breaker. Jonnu is a… pic.twitter.com/qaGeY83RS9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 1, 2025

Fans instantly connected the quote to others Rodgers has made over the last couple of years, criticizing his former teammates.

“Ah yes, the classic ‘It’s never my fault, it’s the receiver who didn’t read my genius mind’ playbook. Maybe the 40-year-old QB needs to simplify the check, not just lecture the young guys on national TV,” said one. And while “young guys” wouldn’t really apply to 30-year-old Jonnu Smith, they make a point many agreed with.

“Every Rodgers quote is just a polite way of blaming someone,” joked one Twitter user in the most-liked reply to Ari Meirov’s tweet.

“Hmm wild idea here… maybe don’t f*cking suck??? I mean ur missing easy throws and missing open WRs lmfao Rodgers is playing like a rookie. F*ck outta here,” said another angry fan.

However, there were many who saw Rodgers’ comments for what they were: a frustrated QB who is looking for accountability from not just his teammates but himself.

“Anyone who had to compete in a team environment should know this isn’t team blaming. Rodgers literally said he will hold himself accountable. He stated that Jonnu ran the wrong route, which is literally what happened. Do you want him to lie?” said another in defense of Rodgers.

And if people had taken the time to watch the entire clip (which is 48 seconds, which we know is lengthy for many nowadays), they would have heard Rodgers give an example of where he himself made a mistake as well.

“I threw a ball, I thought was gonna get hit by the wind, and it was four yards over Roman [Wilson]. So, I gotta make that throw. But, we have our meetings every week, we have other opportunities outside of the facility. And I look forward to seeing all the boys there.”

When you lose 26-7, it’s usually because more than just one player struggled. And it likely means there were some shortcomings in the coaching area as well. However, Rodgers remains staunch in his support of that group.

Rodgers came to the defense of Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

The four-time MVP took his time arriving in Pittsburgh this offseason. But when he did, he was clear that head coach Mike Tomlin was a big reason for his decision to join up. He remains steadfast in his support of the embattled veteran HC.

“I know what you’re trying to ask, and I’m not gonna go down that road at all. I believe in the coaching staff, I believe in Mike Tomlin, that’s why I came here. And players need to take accountability, myself included. And I will, and I’ll continue to. I gotta play better.”

Aaron Rodgers was not pleased with the media's questions tonight. pic.twitter.com/tx1QZElSVu — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 1, 2025

Pittsburgh remains tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North at 6-6. But Baltimore has the edge on a “win percentage in common games” tie breaker that’s unlikely to matter once all the division games are played.

With the ninth-easiest remaining schedule, Rodgers and company are far from dead in the water. They have a tough game against the Lions in Week 16, but matchups with the Browns, Dolphins, and Ravens (twice) are all winnable.