Sherrone Moore Controversy: Despite Plea Deal, Lawsuit Still Not Out of the Picture

Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore may have reached a plea deal in his criminal case, but the legal fallout from the scandal that ended his tenure at the University of Michigan is not necessarily over.

Attorneys representing former Michigan staffer Paige Shiver say a civil lawsuit against Moore and potentially the university is still on the table, even after the former head coach resolved the criminal portion of the case last week.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Shiver’s lawyer Andrew M. Stroth made it clear that her legal team is still evaluating its options as they seek accountability for what they describe as a broader workplace failure.

“The University of Michigan is recognized as one of the leading academic institutions in the world,” Stroth said. “At this stage, we are exploring all options to obtain justice for Ms. Shiver and advance systemic change within the athletic department at the University.”

Moore pleaded no contest on March 6 to two misdemeanor charges: trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device in the context of a domestic relationship. The plea agreement resulted in the dismissal of the three original charges filed after his December 2025 arrest, which included felony home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

His attorney, Ellen Michaels, argued the dropped charges demonstrated the weaknesses in the prosecution’s case.

“The negotiated disposition involved dismissal of three charges that had been charged,” Michaels said. “All charges against Mr. Moore were not supported by facts and law. The dismissal validates concerns we raised about the investigation from the beginning. He is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.”

Prosecutors, however, maintained that the remaining charges still reflected criminal misconduct tied to the situation. Assistant Washtenaw County prosecutor Kati Rezmierski told the court that further investigation and consultation with the alleged victim led to the revised charges.

The case stems from an incident on December 10, 2025, the same day Moore was fired as Michigan’s head football coach after the school determined he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate staff member. Authorities say Moore later went to Shiver’s home and confronted her following the dismissal.

According to investigators, Moore allegedly grabbed butter knives and a pair of scissors inside the residence and threatened to harm himself while blaming Shiver for the fallout from the situation. He reportedly told her, “I am going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.”

Moore left the residence before police arrived and was later located in a church parking lot, where officers took him into custody. He spent two nights in jail following the arrest.

Shiver’s legal team has since criticized both Moore and the university, claiming the incident reflects a larger pattern of misconduct that went unaddressed for years. In a statement released after the plea deal, her attorneys said the situation raises “urgent and troubling questions” about how a powerful figure within a major athletic program could allegedly engage in inappropriate behavior toward a subordinate without meaningful oversight.

Moore’s sentencing is scheduled for April 14. While one of the misdemeanor charges carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail, his attorney has said she does not expect him to serve additional time beyond what he already spent in custody.