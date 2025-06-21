As Deion Sanders Hosts Cedarian Morgan, Auburn and Alabama are “Pushing Hard” for the 5-Star WR

Will 5-star WR Cederain Morgan join the ranks of the elite athletes of Deion Sanders’ Buffs? Sanders and the Buffaloes hosted Morgan for a surprise visit on Thursday morning. The trip to Boulder was an unplanned stop for the popular prospect, who had just wrapped up a weekend visit to Auburn and is scheduled to visit Alabama.

As Buffs insider Kevin Borba noted, both Alabama and Auburn are “pushing hard” for the Alabama native and will put up a tough fight against the Buffs.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Morgan is a standout wide receiver from Alexander City. A consensus five-star prospect, he is ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports. As a junior, he put up impressive numbers, hauling in 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.

His blend of physicality and athleticism makes him a coveted target for programs across the country—and a potential game-changer for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

In another visit to the Buffs in May, Morgan told On3 that the Buffaloes are firmly in the mix for his commitment.

“They’re a potential fit for me because I think I bring a rare combination of size and speed to the receiver room.”

As it stands, Colorado has the smallest 2026 recruiting class in the Big 12, with just two commitments: three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. out of California and three-star tight end Gavin Mueller from Illinois. Peko Jr. is the son of former NFL veteran Domata Peko, who now serves as the Buffaloes’ defensive line coach.

Landing Morgan would be a massive boost for a class currently ranked last in the Big 12. Not only would he be their first blue-chip commit of 2026, but his addition would also mark Colorado’s fourth straight recruiting cycle landing a five-star recruit, following Cormani McClain (2023), Jordan Seaton (2024), and Julian Lewis (2025).

As for where he’s planning to go, as he himself says, “it’s going to be tough.”

“It’s probably going to be the hardest decision of my life, honestly…[Auburn’s] just been recruiting me since my ninth-grade year. So I feel like if I come, I’m going to be straight. I know everybody here. I know all the coaches, all the players. They all know my family. I’ve been up here probably a million times.”

For Sanders and his staff, securing a commitment from Alabama’s top recruit would send a strong message: Colorado continues to be a serious player on the national recruiting stage. But will Morgan’s loyalty to Alabama prove to be the trump card?