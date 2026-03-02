NFL Fans Believe USC WR Makai Lemon Is Getting the Shedeur Sanders Treatment in the 2026 NFL Draft

USC Trojans prospect Makai Lemon is hands down a top-3 wide receiver in this year’s NFL draft. Before the NFL Combine even began, he was projected as an early first-round pick. Lemon then impressed at his on-field drills at the scouting combine, crushing The Gauntlet, route running, and even eliciting cheers for his deep pass catching skills. But something went wrong as well.

During his interviews, Lemon appeared to stare at the cameras with a sinister look on his face. And while the social media page of the NFL on Fox found this to mean the wide receiver was “locked in,” fans found it weird, with some joking that he seemed possessed. And it gets worse.

Former Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, who now covers the sport and shares his opinion on social media, reported that a scout told him Lemon “absolutely bombed” his interviews. The scout also told him that whoever advised the prospect to act in such a manner in the interview should be fired.

Jets insider Chris Nimbley confirmed this, saying that Lemon’s in-person interviews were a disaster, per Play Like Jet. Nimbley added that the prospect did not come across well. Several other online murmurs suggest that teams have taken the WR off their boards. And this sudden opinion change about a prospect naturally reminded many NFL fans of none other than Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders was projected as a high first-round pick last year, but after reports suggested that he acted arrogantly during his combine interviews, his draft stock took a hit. And the hit was so severe that the QB fell to the fifth round. Fans are wondering if this will happen to Lemon as well.

“Shedeur 2.0 lmao,” another added. “Another cocky Shartdeur,” a third wrote.

Now… are these reports credible? Not quite, as of now. Yes, Lemon did seem a little off in his interview, but it’s just one instance. And as many fans suspect, these reports about the wideout may be an attempt to push him down the draft board for certain teams. Like the Jets at 16, as Lemon could very well be picked before that. Or the Steelers at 21.

Whatever the case may be, we’re also sure Lemon won’t fall as drastically as Sanders did. There are many wideout-needy teams this year, and Lemon has proven he can fill that void, granted his college success translates into the big league. Last year, he recorded 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games.

He’s a little short for a receiver, at 5’11” and 192 to 195 lbs, but he has been praised for elite ball tracking, grip on the ball, elite route running, and playmaking. If he can impress the scouts and teams at the Trojans’ pro day on Thursday, March 12, 2026, these murmurs will very likely amount to nothing.