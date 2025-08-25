“Somebody in the NFL Owes Deion Sanders”: Teams Urged to Pay Up for Shilo Sanders After Buccaneers Waiver

Every year, some of the brightest stars in college football fail to stick in the NFL, where earning your spot is an everyday battle. The challenge is steeper for late-round draft picks, and it’s toughest of all for undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Most UDFAs don’t make a roster on their first try. For Shilo Sanders, the road was already uphill.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave him a glimmer of hope by signing him to a three-year deal as a UDFA. It was a chance for his NFL dream to come to life. Shilo worked tirelessly in training camp and played with heart in the preseason. But one costly incident, combined with questions about his skill ceiling, ended his Tampa Bay run before it even began.

In the final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, the referee ejected Shilo for punching tight end Zach Davidson. That emotional lapse overshadowed all his earlier efforts. The Bucs didn’t hesitate to waive him, and just like that, his shot was gone. Still, some voices believe Shilo deserved a longer look.

Some argue the Bucs, or even another franchise, should give him a chance, not necessarily because of his unique talent, but because of who his father is. Dr. Renayka Boyd, a life coach, put it bluntly: The NFL owes Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime has given so much to the game, helping players, coaches, broadcasters, and countless others throughout his career. He’s been a servant of football, a builder of its culture, and a man who’s lifted others at every turn.

Boyd believes it’s time for someone to return that favor by stepping up and giving Shilo another opportunity.

“Somebody in the NFL owes Deion Sanders, and I’m not talking about a handout, I’m talking about a hand up. I’m talking about all the people he has helped and everything he has done for the industry. Baby, it’s time for somebody to let their balls hang for the Sanders,” said Boyd.

Shilo’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been lobbying hard for another opportunity for his client. He is urging teams to pick him up off waivers. The wait is on, hoping that someone takes a chance.

For Shilo, the setback came with a lesson, at least in the eyes of Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. After the preseason ejection, Bowles didn’t mince words, reminding the young safety that “you can’t throw punches in the NFL.” The league has no tolerance for that kind of behavior, and, as Bowles put it, it was “inexcusable.”

It’s worth noting that Shilo wasn’t a complete non-factor on the field for the Bucs. Over the preseason, he logged 83 defensive snaps, including 46 in coverage. He tallied four tackles, pressured the quarterback once, and allowed just one reception for eight yards in coverage.

While those numbers don’t scream star potential, they do suggest he can carve out a role, whether as a depth piece in the secondary or on special teams. Several teams could use help in those areas.

The Panthers, Patriots, and Bengals, among others, all need reinforcements in the defensive backfield. And while Shilo may lack elite traits, he brings effort, energy, and the kind of locker-room presence teams often value. If given a chance, he might prove he belongs in the NFL.