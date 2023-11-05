“Yet They Got a Winning Record”: LeBron James Highlights the Uncanny Similarities Between Pittsburgh Steelers & LA Lakers

Oct 29, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after being called for a traveling violation against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

When the Los Angeles Lakers faced a stinging 120-101 defeat against the Orlando Magic, LeBron James remained unflinching in defending his team. In his post-game interview, the NBA star drew parallels between his team’s performance and that of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

In an Instagram post by SportsCenter, LeBron can be heard saying, “We’re like the Pittsburgh Steelers right now. Know what that means?” followed by, ” Pittsburgh Steelers right now have not out-gained or out-scored any of their opponents this season, and yet they’ve got a winning record.”

The Steelers are currently in the second position in the AFC North, despite their offense struggling to maintain its footing. James’ comparison underlines an ability to secure wins even when the stats suggest a disadvantage—a trait he implies the Lakers possess as well.

The fans’ reaction to this comparison was mixed, with some admiring the insight and others jesting about his reference to an NFL team.

A user commented, “He’s right, the Pittsburgh offense has 16 a game, and the defense gives up 20.”

Another disappointed fan wrote, “Bro compared them to a team I hate the most, 2 tf u be saying sometimes LBJ!😂”

A fan accused James of looking up the stats online, writing, “Le Googled Comparisons.”

While the 4-time NBA champ’s comments received mixed reactions, he certainly had some valid points about the Black and Gold.

Is LeBron James Right About the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have faced a lot of challenges this season. However, their current 5-3 record, after a close victory over the Titans, is nothing short of remarkable.

This record is made even more impressive by the fact that the Stillers have been out-gained in offensive yards by their opponents in each of the first eight games, a first in NFL history to result in a winning record at this stage.

Yet, they’ve secured a second-place finish in the AFC North. The Steelers’ flexibility reflects the determination LeBron sees in his own team. His words remind fans that raw numbers don’t always capture the full story, a sentiment echoed by Lakers fans hoping for a turnaround this season.

The Lakers’ loss to the Magic may have stung, but LeBron James turned it into an opportunity to reflect on the team’s potential for resilience, drawing a unique parallel with the Steelers’ unlikely success. However, a majority of fans are unimpressed with this remark, as the NBA star must win two back-to-back games to advance to the same stage as the Stillers’.