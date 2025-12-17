Sherrone Moore Saga: Cris Carter Favors a Second Chance as Ex-Michigan HC Yet to Apologize to Team

After an internal investigation revealed that the head coach of their football program, Sherrone Moore, was involved in an “inappropriate relationship” with a Michigan staffer, the Wolverines immediately fired the 39-year-old play caller. Moore then proceeded to go on both an emotional and a physical rampage, one that would ultimately land him in jail.

The former head coach is now facing two misdemeanors and a felony charge, and per the team’s interim head coach, Biff Poggi, “The kids, quite frankly, feel very betrayed” by his actions. According to the NFL Hall of Famer, Cris Carter, Moore’s painfully public downfall makes for one of the saddest stories “in all of college football.”

For as chaotic as the past week has been, however, the former Minnesota Viking is still suggesting that “there is a road back” to the college football sidelines for Moore. “It’s going to be very, very difficult,” Carter prefaced. “But he’s young enough. If he takes the right steps to really look at his life and repair the things that he has done, there’s a way back for him,” Carter added, favoring his return.

Moore himself has not issued any form of apology, not to his former team, his former players, the public, nor the people that he potentially harmed while incurring his breaking charges. Of course, those statements would likely do him little good now.

According to reports, Moore and his wife have reportedly chosen to put on a “united front” for the public. The two of them were seen walking together following one of Moore’s meetings with his lawyer, and the former play caller was notably pushing a baby stroller with a pink blanket while doing so.

Meanwhile, another former head coach of the program, Jim Harbaugh, who also happened to leave the Wolverines under questionable circumstances following a sign-stealing scandal, was asked if he had any message for Moore. The current head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers explained that Moore likely experienced “the worst day of his life.”

“It’s a tragedy,” Harbaugh remarked. “Keep it together and take care of his family, that’s the message. Getting spiritual guidance is really critical… I still don’t have my head wrapped around it… I’m just praying for all concerned. I love my alma mater. Love Michigan.”

Unfortunately for Moore, there will be more legal proceedings and meetings with lawyers before there are any talks of play calls and schemes. As Carter suggested, it’s going to be incredibly difficult, if not impossible, for him to shake this reputation that he has now created for himself.

The last thing any athletic director wants is for their head coach to be a distraction that takes away from the product they have managed to field. So until Moore can repair everything from his public image to his marriage, fans shouldn’t expect to hear from him anytime soon.