Will Jake Hummel Play Against The Buccaneers? Rams Issue Injury Report

Suyash Deep Sinha
|Sun Nov 06 2022

Jake Hummel

Aug 29, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA: Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jake Hummel (59) during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams, who are currently sitting at the third position in the NFC North table with a 3-4 win-loss record, are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight.

The Buccaneers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak and are hoping that a victory over an early-season NFC contender will help their season turn around.

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t had the season-opening success they had anticipated. However, several players have shown a lot of promise and among those is rookie Jake Hummel, who has played in every game this year but is currently on the injured list.

Hummel didn’t have an injury tag to start the week, so it appears that he sustained the injury during practice on Thursday. Through seven games, Hummel only participated on special teams, recording a total of four tackles.

Jake Hummel Injury Update

Hummel won’t play against Tampa Bay on Sunday due to an injury. Prior to being placed on injured reserve, he had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Moreover, later it was announced that he will now be out for at least the next four weeks. Jake participated fully in practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday.

On May 5, 2022, Hummel signed a non-drafted free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Out of training camp, he was added to the Rams’ initial 53-man roster.

Jake Hummel set a new preseason tackle record for the Rams. He finished with 22 total tackles in three games, breaking the previous record of 21. That may seem hard to believe given that teams used to play four preseason games each.

He attended Iowa State University and played football there. Hummel spent five seasons with the Iowa State Cyclones. He had 228 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, two sacks, and three interceptions in his collegiate career.

