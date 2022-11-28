Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson: Fans Declare Controversial QB’s Return As The Official Beginning Of The ‘Cosby Era’ In Cleveland

Deshaun Watson is on track to return from his 11-game suspension on Dec. 4 when the Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans. Syndication Usa Today

No other NFL quarterback has been talked about as much Deshaun Watson this year. However, the fact that he is yet to play a game this season but is still making headlines on a constant basis is enough to prove why he has emerged as one of the most controversial footballers in recent history.

A plethora of s*xual harassment cases were levied against Watson a while ago. The NFL decided to punish him for his actions and levied an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine on the Browns QB.

However, it didn’t really please a lot of people who actually wanted the league to ban him from the sport altogether. After he was able to settle all the cases levied against him, things were looking smooth as ever for Deshaun and he was preparing for his return.

However, recently, another woman came out and filed yet another s*xual misconduct lawsuit against him. But this time, Watson’s lawyers have made it clear that they will not settle this case and are willing to fight it till the end.

Fans Troll Deshaun Watson Yet Again After the Browns Add Him To Their 53-Man Roster

Although many thought that this new case might end up making Watson’s comeback to the league a bit difficult, it seems as if nothing of that sort is going to happen as the QB is gearing up to feature in the December 4 game against his former franchise.

Moreover, as per NFL Insider Dov Kleiman, the Browns have now officially added Deshaun to their 53-man roster. “The Browns also cut WR Chester Rogers from the practice squad and QB Josh Dobbs from the active roster,” Dov Tweeted along with the Watson update.

While Watson has got some support from Browns fans, a lot of people are still not ready to accept the fact that despite all the allegations, Watson is making his way back to the highest level in such a quick time.

As soon as the update about his addition to the roster came out, fans again started reprimanding the league, as well as the QB for his ‘alleged’ actions. Some even called his comeback as the start of the ‘Cosby Era’ in Cleveland.

A few fans even went on to advice people to hide their kids and wives as Watson is coming back. Although he is donning the Browns jersey and will soon be back in action, the reaction from fans depicts that they are not in a mood as of yet to forgive him for what happened.

