“She Found a Way to Compliment Everyone”: Chiefs Safety Justin Reid Recalled the Wholesome Moment When Taylor Swift Met Travis Kelce’s Team

Taylor Swift entered the Chiefs clan as a stranger to the NFL arena, being welcomed by fans and Kelce’s teammates. She made herself at home gradually, meeting many new faces on the way and leaving a mark on most. While many including Kelce’s father praised her, her humbled demeanor was appreciated by the Chiefs safety Justin Reid.

Justin Reid met Taylor Swift and other members of the Kansas City Chiefs after her frequent appearances at Arrowhead. Reid revealed that the exchange between the team members and Swift was reflective of her nature in a way that she won over almost everyone. On being asked, if Reid met Taylor Swift, he remarked, “I have met Taylor. She’s very sweet! She found a way to compliment everyone that she talked to.”

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has been getting hate from NFL fans and followers lately. Ever since she started making frequent appearances at games, she’s been blamed for the increased media attention, with some fans going as far as saying that she is ruining football. While this has baffled those who approve of her, even the Chiefs clan hasn’t understood the friction. Throwing light on the scenario, Reid added,

“I don’t understand why she’s getting all the hate. She’s an awesome person…awesome artist,” making sure to fit it in his brief comments about Swift.

Taylor Swift has become a Chiefs game staple, as her support for the team has been constant. The mega pop star has gone through a fair share of vetting, before landing closely with the Kelce family. She has managed to impress Donna Kelce, who is often spotted with her in the stands. The proximity of Jason and Kylie to TNT also made headlines along with Ed Kelce’s praises for her.

Taylor Swift Gets the Kelce Clan’s Approval

Despite the hate, Taylor has continued to support her boyfriend from the sidelines and is often seen beside the Kelce clan. Whoever has met her, has only had nice things to say about her. Most recently, she was spotted being chummy with Travis Kelce’s father during the AFC championship game. Before that, she was sharing a suite with Jason and Kylie Kelce.

Ed appreciated Travis’s girlfriend, which he credited to her down-to-earth demeanor. Back in October, when the 14-Grammy winner’s appearances at the Chiefs games were still sinking in, Travis’ father spoke to PEOPLE magazine about his first encounter with her.

“(Taylor) is a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman,” he added.

Doubling down on the same, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was impressed with Taylor Swift and her humbled demeanor. Not only did she click pictures with Mahomes Sr.’s family, but she also transcended his expectations of meeting a famous personality like her. In fact, his son and quarterback, Patrick Mahomes called Swift ‘a great girl, and a great woman’ and ‘cool to interact with’.

Now as Taylor Swift is expected to appear for the 13th time to support the Chiefs, defying all odds, her place in the Chiefs’ clan makes more sense than ever. Moreover, her proximity to Kelce’s family and the team gives a myriad of reasons to the haters to rethink their disapproval of her.