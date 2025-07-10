“She’s a Sagittarius With a Cancer Moon”: Self-Proclaimed Astrologer Predicts Taylor Swift Will Break Up With Travis Kelce

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are approaching the two-year anniversary of their highly publicized relationship, which began in September 2023 when the star tight end made a move, and the global pop icon reciprocated. With rumors swirling that the upcoming NFL season could be Kelce’s last, many fans are speculating that an engagement might be on the horizon.

While fans are buzzing with excitement over a potential proposal, not everyone is convinced the relationship is built to last. One self-proclaimed astrologer is stirring up drama with a bold prediction.

Mark Du Boise, who refers to himself as the “world’s best astrologer,” has made a forecast that’s sure to upset Swifties. According to his reading of the stars and horoscopes, the relationship between Taylor and Travis isn’t destined for the long haul. But why?

Du Boise points to the couple’s astrological makeup. Taylor Swift is a Sagittarius, but she has a Cancer moon. That combination makes her both adventurous and deeply emotional—someone who craves freedom and excitement but also needs emotional security and nurturing. This duality can lead to internal conflicts and mood swings, making it challenging to find lasting compatibility.

According to Du Boise, people with Taylor’s chart need a partner who can match their adventurous nature while also offering emotional stability.

Travis Kelce, on the other hand, is a Libra with a Sagittarius moon. This, according to Du Boise, makes him charismatic and socially graceful, with a love for adventure and a strong desire for harmony. However, this combination also suggests a fear of long-term commitment, often leading Libras to bounce from one relationship to another in search of balance.

Despite that, Du Boise controversially places the blame on Taylor, claiming that her astrology is all over the place. No one is going to last with her, at least not long-term.

“He is a libra with sag moon. She is a Sagittarius with a cancer moon. I don’t think anyone is going to last with Taylor. Taylor’s troubled. She is a sun moon quincunx. She has a hard astrology.”

These are certainly troubling thoughts for fans of the couple, but it’s important to remember there’s a reason people refer to astrology as a pseudoscience. Those who practice it aren’t exactly accurate, and trusting such predictions can lead people astray. If everyone started taking horoscopes at face value, life would quickly become chaotic.

What seems far more plausible at this point are the growing rumors surrounding a potential engagement. Speculation reached a fever pitch over the 4th of July weekend, with many believing that Travis and Taylor had secretly gotten engaged. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case—at least not yet.

While an engagement is very much on the horizon, sources close to the couple suggest that Kelce is putting it off until after he retires from the NFL. That means Taylor may have to wait another year or so before they exchange any rings.

In the meantime, the couple continues to thrive in their relationship, supporting each other just as they have for the past 22 months. Taylor has been a constant presence at Kelce’s games, cheering him on with genuine passion. In return, Travis has shown the same commitment, traveling across the world to be with her on the Eras Tour—from London to Argentina and beyond.

He has gone out of his way to make sure Taylor feels supported and secure, while she has given him the emotional stability and encouragement to be the best version of himself. No matter what the stars say, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be charting their own path together.