Mark Zuckerberg Vs. Elon Musk: $40,000,000 Worth Odell Beckham Jr. Gives a ‘Financially Biased’ Response While Picking His Winner of the Battle of Mega Billionaires

The ongoing “friendly” feud between tech titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg has set the internet abuzz. Recently, Elon Musk, the brain behind SpaceX, announced that the highly anticipated cage match between the two mega-billionaires will be exclusively streamed on his platform, X. In the midst of this billionaire battle royale, NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr., valued at an impressive $40,000,000, has thrown his hat into the ring. OBJ has picked his winner while adding a notable financial twist to his choice.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg escalated with Zuckerberg’s recent launch of the ‘Threads’ app, directly competing with Musk’s X platform. As the clash gains momentum, it has extended beyond the tech world, capturing the attention of sports stars like the Ravens wide receiver.

Financial Wisdom ft. OBJ: Musk or Zuckerberg?

OBJ participated in a rapid-fire round with ‘Bleacher Report,’ where he expressed his intention to align with either Musk or Zuckerberg based solely on financial considerations. The host asked OBJ, “Who would you bet on in a fight, Zuck or Elon? Remaining impartial, he answered, “Imma h with whoever one I can invest with.” OBJ’s prudent decision aligns with his reputation for managing his finances wisely, which is unsurprising given his lavish lifestyle.

Odell Beckham Jr. continued to answer other questions stating his favorites and thoughts. He was asked about the name of any athlete he would want to be other than himself. While saying, “No one else, I’m blessed,” at first, he chose LeBron on second thoughts. Well, who wouldn’t? Odell Beckham Jr. presented his opinions regarding Taylor Swift’s take on the world with utmost assertion.

Answering other rapid questions, fired at him, Odell was asked about his dream golf foursome. He took no time in choosing his favorites such as Lil Baby, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Steph Curry, all from artist, actor, and athlete categories respectively. Odell’s preferred artist came down to Lil Baby Drake and Wayne, claiming to listen to them on aux.

It is always a pleasure to come to know our stars a little better. Getting to know someone better, as compassionate and tenacious as OBJ, obviously brings his fans a step closer to loving him.

X vs Meta: Elon Musk and Zuckerberg In Cage Match Showdown

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, has revealed plans for a potential in-person showdown with Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (formerly Facebook), with the intention of live-streaming the event on X, the rebranded version of Twitter. Musk shared the news on his Twitter account, indicating that any proceeds generated from the event would be directed towards charitable initiatives benefiting veterans.

The proposed face-off between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg arose in the context of a ‘cage match’ challenge that both tech giants, agreed upon in June. While Zuckerberg boasts training in martial arts, having even participated in a jiu-jitsu tournament earlier in the year, Musk’s preparations for the showdown have involved weightlifting. Musk humorously mentioned his unconventional approach to fitness, saying, “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

The origins of the cage match proposal trace back to Meta’s upcoming release of Threads, a potential rival to Twitter. Musk had expressed concerns tweeting, “I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment.” He mentioned the possibility of a cage match when a Twitter user pointed out Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training. Musk picked up the comment and agreed to the fight if Zuck was ready. The matter escalated and the fight is almost confirmed with more details coming up soon.

Despite the buzz around this potential event, representatives from X, Meta, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which could host the fight, have not provided official comments.