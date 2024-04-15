“Never Had the Funds”: Malik Nabers Once Reflected on His Tough Childhood, Family Dynamics & Coaching Plans

The 2024 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and Malik Nabers is looking forward to the Detroit event with hope. A big name in the Draft, the LSU WR has earned an impressive reputation, and teams such as the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers have already expressed their interest in this youngster. An NFL contract is a major boost for the 20-year-old QB who rose above childhood adversities.

Nabers, born in Youngsville, Louisiana once revealed how lack of funds impacted his football dreams in childhood. In an interview on Grubbin’ With G, the LSU receiver admitted he had a genuine interest in football in childhood, and his humble family could not afford it back then, hinting at financial difficulties. He also detailed how his cousin got the opportunity, while he had to wait many more years.

“I really know about sports. My cousin Jordan used to play sports. I would never. My mom said we never have the funds. So I was really an outside person. My mom raised me and my sister. But on my dad’s side there are four sisters and one brother,” Malik Nabers said.

Brushing aside the adversities, Malik Nabers rose above the ranks after his stint at LSU, which opened doors to the NFL Draft. Touted to be a top prospect for the Jets, the LSU WR aims to become a coach after his playing stint ends in the NFL. However, Nabers had a different plan in his childhood which he later gave up for football.

From Baseball to Football – Exploring Malik Nabers’ Journey

Interestingly, the LSU prodigy chose baseball as his first sport and played as a pitcher and third baseman. Soon afterward, he started hopping from sport to sport and finally chose American football as his primary sport. He indeed admits the switch to football was difficult. The young talent detailed his journey in the same interview.

“So I started playing baseball first. I was a third baseman center field, and I was a pitcher sometime. I played baseball for 2 years. After that I started hopping from sport to sport. I went to baseball. Then I went to basketball but I don’t really have a passion for basketball. Then I fell out of love with the game of baseball. And then I continue to play football,” Nabers added with a smile.

The fortunes of Nabers have changed drastically as he scripted a success story in college football. He accounted for 89 receptions for 1,1569 yards and 14 touchdowns in the 2023 college football season. With coaches such as Jim Harbaugh having noticed the talent of Nabers, the 2024 NFL Draft is all set to transform the life of this rising star.