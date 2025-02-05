“I Hope This Is a Joke”: Fans React After Watching Travis Hunter’s “Zesty” Workout Routine

Jan 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter Jr. looks during the first half of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter just can’t help but be the center of attention. His unprecedented versatility in excelling as both a wide receiver and a cornerback was the biggest story in college sports this past fall, leading to a highly contentious Heisman Trophy for the 21-year-old. Then there was all of that unfortunate drama with his questionable fiancee. Now, it’s his peculiar workout routine that’s been turning heads.

Hunter recently posted a short montage video of one of his workout routines online, and it’s… unique, to say the least. Not only was he not performing drills you typically see, but he also wasn’t exactly killing it in the drills that many are familiar with.

The video starts with Hunter doing extremely strange pushups with his butt high up in the air, like a cross between a bear crawl and a push-up. When you learn to do push-ups as a kid, you’re usually told that keeping the back firm and straight is an important part of the exercise.

He wasn’t locking out his elbows either, which is another big part of a solid push-up. Some exercise experts online identified the form as a rare, modified incline push-up that targets the deltoids (shoulders). That may be true, but there’s no denying those looked ridiculous to the untrained eye.

Travis Hunter has gone viral for his fascinating workout routine…specifically his push-ups 😅 A projected Top 5 pick in this year's NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/WhRP3ynpEF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 5, 2025

But those “zesty” push-ups, as one Twitter user called them, were not the most worrying part. Rather, it was his sloppy and slow footwork in the five-cone drill that was shown in the video. Travis did look more quick and spry on the second ladder-type cone drill, however.

Needless to say, the online community, always ready to pounce on anything Travis Hunter-related, had a field day.

nfl scouts seeing his zesty ass push ups pic.twitter.com/D2nwwihx0d — MikeTX (@miketx95) February 5, 2025

I hope this is a joke. Show me Ladd McConkeys cone drills and footwork, and he was a 2nd round pick. No way is this guy a top 5 pick. — Bryan Canney (@bjcanney) February 5, 2025

Travis Hunter when doing push-ups pic.twitter.com/pkpOuMvRVv — Marc (@RealistMarc) February 5, 2025

His girl taught him that — drunk dean (@DrunkDeanMartin) February 5, 2025

Fans obviously weren’t too impressed with the workout routine, but that doesn’t seem to faze Travis Hunter. What should matter to him, though, is what NFL coaches, GMs, and scouts might have thought of it. What they think remains to be seen, but it’s starting to feel like Hunter will need to impress at the combine or his pro day if he’s going to maintain his current top-five draft stock.

Hunter was once the second-most likely player to be drafted No. 1 overall, behind his Colorado Buffaloes teammate Shedeur Sanders. However, Hunter has now fallen back to third position, with odds at +340, while Sanders has slipped all the way back to fourth, at +500. Cam Ward sits at the top with +110 odds, followed closely by elite edge rusher Abdul Carter, at +200.