“She Was Crying”: Patrick Surtain II Bought His Mom a 2022 Range Rover With His First $1 Million Paycheck

Son of former All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain Sr. and Michelle Surtain, Patrick Surtain II always wanted to show his love and gratitude to his family. Fortunately, he was listed in the first round (ninth pick) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, which allowed him to buy something special for his loving parents.

In a freewheeling chat with GQ Sports, the Broncos CB spoke about how he spent his first $1 million paycheck from the Broncos. Surtain II detailed his contributions to charity ($100K), jewelry ($80K), and much more. But what stood out among them all was his surprise gift to his mom, Michelle, who is also the Patrick Surtain II Foundation’s vice president.

“I bought my mom a nice 2022 Range Rover,” he recalled. “It’s something that she’s always wanted,” Surtain II added, before answering the obvious question of why he chose the Range Rover. “Her unwavering love and support are very valuable to me. So, why not show my support? Give it back to her,” he added.

The Broncos star explained that it was a car his mom always talked about. As a result, he was determined to gift the same to her whenever he could afford it.

“This was a car she always talked about. I remember she was telling me how badly she wanted this car. The price was a little hefty, I ain’t gonna lie. But it was worth it at the end of the day. You gotta do it for your mom,” he said with a smile.

But that was not the end of it. Surtain II, who wanted to surprise his mom, did some impressive arrangements to make that moment a special surprise. And in the end, it brought tears to his mom’s eyes.

“I got a nice carbon fit added to it. I got a red ribbon. I had a driver drive it through, and I surprised her. She was crying, I mean, you know, moms get pretty emotional. My family was all surprised, shocked. Mom came out crying; that was special,” Surtain II recalled.

On the field, Surtain II has grown by leaps and bounds with a tactful head coach, Sean Payton, there to mentor him. He is playing his fifth season for the Broncos, after registering 200 solo tackles, 53 assists, 1 fumble recovery, and 11 interceptions.

In an unpredictable AFC West, the Broncos are now second (3-2), a win above the mighty Kansas City Chiefs, who are yet to hit all cylinders this season. Thus, Surtain will look to help the Broncos make use of the London game when the Broncos take on the Jets on October 12, Sunday.