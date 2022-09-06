Tom Brady nonchalantly took a $60-100 million pay cut, thanks to ‘super rich’ wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady admits that he had no problems in taking pay cuts at Patriots as his super model wife Gisele Bundchen is crazy rich.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. After starting in the year 2000, Tom never looked back and has thus far earned 7 Super Bowl titles.

Throughout his illustrious career, Brady broke several records. He absolutely changed the fortunes of the Patriots. During his 20-year-long stint with the New England-based franchise, Tom guided them to a record 6 Super Bowl titles.

Brady took home only $600,000 for the first couple of seasons. However, things kept changing and Brady kept earning more. When his two decade stint with the Patriots ended, Tom had already earned a whopping $235 million.

However, through the years, what really bewildered a lot of fans is the fact that Tom stayed with the Patriots despite earning less than a few other QBs who were nowhere near as successful as Tom.

Tom Brady said that Gisele Bundchen’s net worth made it easy for him to accept pay cuts at Patriots

As per a report by Business Insider, if Bill Belichick had given raises to Brady as the other top QBs were getting in the late 2000s and early 2010s, then Tom would added another $60-100 million to his overall wealth.

Belichick ensured that Tom didn’t take up a huge chunk of the salary cap. Finally, Brady opened up about why he settled for less when he could have earned more during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019.

“I think the thing I’ve always felt for me in my life, winning has been a priority,” he said on the show. “And my wife (Gisele Bundchen) makes a lot of money,” Tom had stated.

Those who were wondering why Brady kept taking pay cuts even when he could have easily raked in a lot more cash got their answer.

Tom’s wife Gisele Bundchen is a globally renowned supermodel. While Brady’s net worth stands at $250 million, Gisele has a massive net worth of $400 million.

She has been the face of several brands and magazines. Gisele’s association with Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Victoria’s Secret and a number of other global brands has established her as one of the most successful models in the modern era.

Brady made it very clear on Jimmy Kimmel Live that when your partner has a net worth of $400 million, you don’t need to pounce onto every opportunity to earn more.

