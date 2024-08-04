mobile app bar

“Glad He Knows Who She Is Now”: Fans Remind Jonathan Owens of His Previous Comments After Simone Biles’ Third Gold

Anushree Gupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Glad You Know Her Now”: Fans Remind Jonathan Owens About His Previous Take After Simone Biles’ Success At the Paris Olympics

Jun 2, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens watches his wife Simone Biles (not pictured) as she performs during day two of the women’s 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Just a few months ago, Jonathan Owens landed himself in hot water after admitting he didn’t know Simone Biles before they started dating. He even dubbed himself ‘the catch’ of the relationship, sparking intense scrutiny. Now, it seems Owens is bouncing back with renewed vigor, moving heaven and earth to support his wife during the Paris Olympics. And as expected, fans are taking note, though their reactions vary.

Biles has been putting on a show in Paris, leading the American gymnastics team with her usual brilliance and impressing everyone both in attendance and those watching from home.

Joining in the celebration is her husband, Jonathan Owens, who flew to Paris to witness his wife in the Olympics for the first time. He even had to take special leave from training camp to be there, and his journey across the Atlantic paid off as the star gymnast clinched gold in the women’s vault.

In celebration, Owens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Just another reminder that my wife is THE (GOAT).”

But as they say, the internet never forgets. Fans haven’t forgotten his earlier comments and took to the comments to remind him that he once called himself ‘the catch,’ while some argued that the Bears safety is merely trying to redeem himself. See for yourselves:

That said, whether it’s an NFL star like Jonathan Owens or anyone else, everyone is allowed to make mistakes. And it’s quite clear that the NFL star is now stepping up his support and showing up for Biles in a big way.

Owens is making Simone Biles feel like the ‘Catch’ that she is

It’s been heartwarming to see Owens support his wife, Simone Biles, who is now a seven-time Olympic gold medalist. When the artistic gymnast secured her second gold medal on Thursday, Owens was right there in the stands, cheering her on.

Biles clinched the victory in the all-around final, surpassing Suni Lee and Rebeca Andrade, and Owens couldn’t contain his pride. He took to Instagram to celebrate his partner’s achievement, sharing a picture of himself and her parents hyping the gymnast up from the arena. He also penned a note in the caption:

“Greatness I love you so much baby. You accomplish whatever you set your mind to and do it with so much grace. 9 time Olympic medalist and counting!!!! So proud to be your husband,” Owens wrote. Biles responded with a sweet comment, simply saying, “my man my man my man.”

In a touching gesture, Biles also celebrated Owens’ 29th birthday last month, although she was in Paris preparing for the Olympics. She called him her “calm” amid her storm in an emotional Instagram post, showing just how much his support means to her.

Earlier, the couple also shared some lovely moments, with Owens presenting Biles with flowers at the U.S. Olympic Trials and giving her date night gifts like Louis Vuitton bags.

On his way back to the US, Owens also kept track of the score, which eventually revealed Biles’ third gold. She sure seems to be winning both on and off the mat.

About the author

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

x-iconfacebook-icon

Anushree Gupta is an NFL sports journalist for The SportsRush. She has been deeply immersed in American football for over a year. Her passion for football led her to transition into sports journalism. Previously a freelancer, she contributed her writing skills to various sports, including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she joined the Sportsrush NFL Division, channeling her enthusiasm into covering NFL news. She has authored over 900 articles and developed a deep connection with the sport. Anushree is a Philly fan, though she makes one exception for Tom Brady!

Read more from Anushree Gupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these