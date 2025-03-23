Shilo Sanders Completely Avoids Racing a Teenager Who Was Calling Him Out for a Contest

When you have Deion Sanders’ genes, quitting isn’t in your DNA. However, when a confident young athlete named Drayden called out Shilo Sanders for a 40-yard dash challenge, the Buffs safety made it very clear — he wasn’t interested. Not because he was afraid, but because he believed the race wasn’t even worth his time.

However, Drayden wasn’t just all talk — he was also fast. Not only did he earn Shilo’s respect, but he also walked away with the Buffs safety’s money.

In his latest YouTube vlog, Shilo was seen giving away $100 to every fast kid at Boulder’s training facility, organizing a youth 40-yard dash challenge. That’s when Drayden called him out. “We got to race! Hey, you won’t race me?” he told Shilo, brimming with confidence.

But Shilo wasn’t about to entertain the idea of racing a teenager. Instead, he shot back with a smirk, “I will beat you in these,” he said, pointing at his non-athletic shoes. “I’ll beat you in these… Backwards.”

Drayden, unfazed, kept pressing, “I want to race you though. That’s why I came over here.” Shilo, however, wasn’t convinced this was a fair fight. So, he issued a challenge of his own to the youngster — proving himself against another kid first.

“He’s going to represent me today [pointing at a kid named Jayden Black], ’cause I’m faster than him. So if you can beat him, then you can beat me. If you beat him first, we’ll get your time and put it against mine,” said Shilo.

Essentially, the Colorado safety turned the tables, making Drayden go through a proxy racer before even considering a matchup. The young competitor hesitated, realizing Shilo wasn’t going to just give in.

Still not backing down, Drayden tried reasoning with him, asking about his recorded times. “Oh, you run a 4.5 and you’re faster than me? That’s not fair. What you run?”

Shilo wasn’t buying it. “You don’t run no 4.5 laser. There’s no way. I guarantee you can’t run faster than a 4.75 on this laser.”

Drayden, still eager, kept insisting. But Shilo had the perfect comeback as he noted how Zybek Sports’ representative has numbers of every participant at the facility. So, technically, Shilo knows he is the winner without even having to race.

“He already seen your time, and he’s seen my time. I want to race, but it’s scientifically proven—you start the time, you stop your number, so that you stack up. We’re taking all the variables out.”

In simple words, Deion Sanders’ son wasn’t about to race anyone who hadn’t first proven themselves worthy. After numerous back-and-forths, Drayden eventually decided to race Jayden Black.

The latter ran first and, much to Shilo’s amazement, clocked a 40-yard dash of 4.86 seconds. At this point, Sanders was sure Drayden wasn’t winning. The confident youngster, however, subverted all expectations by running a 4.81-second, 40-yard dash.

With Shilo’s prediction proven wrong, the safety couldn’t hold back his appreciation for Drayden. And putting his money where his mouth was, he awarded the youngster a crisp $100 note while praising him for his speed.

Shilo Sanders may have avoided the race, but he couldn’t deny Drayden’s talent in the end. What started as playful back-and-forth turned into a well-earned moment of respect, proving that confidence backed by skill never fails to win.