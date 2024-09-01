Shilo Sanders Pushed Through Flu to Secure Win Against NDSU in Season Opener

In a gritty season opener, the Colorado Buffaloes managed to edge out North Dakota State University in a 31-26 victory, despite trailing by 3 points at halftime. While much of the spotlight was on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter for leading the comeback, Shilo Sanders made a significant impact on the game, even impressing with his toughness.

Shilo tied for the team lead with six solo tackles in the season opener on Thursday night. But what makes his performance even more praiseworthy is that just 24 hours before kickoff, the Buffaloes’ safety wasn’t sure he’d even make it onto the field. Battling what he described as “the flu or something,” Shilo pushed through his illness to be there for his team.

“Before the game, like last night, I caught a cold or the flu or something, and I felt so bad,” Shilo revealed on his YouTube vlog. “I did my job out there. Shoutout to God. I was not even supposed to play. I was feeling so bad. I had the flu or something.”

Jordan Seaton, who also made an impressive debut for Colorado on Thursday, had words of praise for Shilo. He appreciated the star safety for his determination while being in awe of how he has always pushed through hardships.

“He pushes through everything,” Seaton said. “Some people think it’s cap (a lie) but he pushes through everything.”

As for his outing, Shilo’s tally of nine combined tackles was very commendable, especially when he felt less than 100 percent. He has not only raised the bar but also the expectations of what is to come in the season, at least from him. And fans are quite hyped about his contributions.

Fans react to Shilo’s performance and his Vlog of the Day

Fans had plenty to say about Shilo Sanders’ grit and game-day performance. While one fan noted that he could sense something “was off energy wise” during the game, another jokingly asked the safety to stay away from his teammates to avoid potentially infecting them as well. See for yourselves:

With that being said, Shilo also gave fans an inside look at his preparations by posting a vlog on his YouTube channel. The video offered several aspects of his day, from a sneak peek into his game-day routine to his love for diamonds, which he proudly wears to the field.

Interestingly, the vlog was titled “Shilo Sanders Final College Season – Episode 1,” a title that called attention to his readiness to step into the big leagues in the upcoming draft. While hopes are high for his future, Shilo and the Colorado Buffaloes still have a mountain to climb in the season ahead before he can make that leap.