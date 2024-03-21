mobile app bar

Deion Sanders’ 5 Star Recruit Jordan Seaton Admits Playing GTA For 3-4 Hours a Day With QB Shedeur Sanders

Anushree Gupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deion Sanders’ 5 Star Recruit Jordan Seaton Admits Playing GTA For 3-4 Hours a Day With QB Shedeur Sanders

Jan 19, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes football players offensive lineman Kalieal Benson (left) quarterback Shedeur Sanders (center) and freshman offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (right) during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports v11

The Sanders clan is the undoubtedly most close-knit family in the CFB arena. Deion Sanders, who takes center stage, is responsible for keeping them personally together while also rebuilding the Colorado Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders has put together a beastly offensive line for next season to protect his son Shedeur from unnecessary chases. However, it seems that the chemistry between Shedeur and his new O-line star has reached new heights. As Jordan Seaton, a five-star recruit enters the Buffs offense, his equation with the quarterback Shedeur Sanders has made headlines.

In the Buffaloes’ Spring Ball Media Day event press conference, Jordan Seaton talked about his dynamics with Shedeur. Answering the question with utmost enthusiasm, Seaton talked about the Buffaloes’ offense centerpiece and gaming buddy Shedeur Sanders. According to Seaton, who has been on many off-season escapades with Shedeur, their time playing GTA stands out.

“It’s actually not a trip but GTA,” said Seaton, adding, “We play GTA all day and he has his thing, where he’s like I’mma spend 100K on nothing. So like we’ll go like [to] the casino on GTA…we’ll just ride around on GTA but we literally do that like every single day.”

View on Website

However, following the gaming highlight at the Champions Center, Deion Sanders’ recruit mentioned his trip to Miami with Shedeur. The trip that came to notice by aerial photographs shared by Shedeur Sanders, via Instagram highlighted Seaton’s signing day.

The duo enjoyed their time at a beachfront mansion with pictures showing the Buffaloes quarterback engrossed in a delightful meal. In addition to the food, he shot the scenery that resembled the GTA setting with beach chairs against the backdrop of serene white sand.

Deion Sanders Son Shedeur Holds Special Place for 5-Star Recruit Jordan Seaton

Shedeur Sanders evidently suffered in his debut season as the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. Despite maintaining his stats consistently, he suffered a record 52 sacks with a subpar O-line. However, the tables are now expected to turn as Deion Sanders continues to take strides to overcome the Buffs’ shortcomings.

Taking the time to comment on his role as an offensive tackle, Jordan Seaton talked about how guarding Shedeur Sanders as his quarterback made him push harder. Highlighting his stake, Seaton said,

“I’m going block my b**t off. You know the bond that me and Shedeur have is kind of…it just makes you want to go a little bit harder.”
He further highlighted how the offensive line shared a close bond and dined together, sharing moments of leisure to facilitate closeness. As Jordan Seaton talked about the bond, it reminds one of how Deion Sanders once mentioned Warren Sapp‘s relationship with the Buffs’ defense, long before he was inducted into the team as a mentor. Though Prime’s efforts to overhaul the team paint a positive picture, the shared friendship among the college football stars adds to the team’s 2024 hopes.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

x-iconfacebook-icon

Anushree Gupta is a Content Writer at The Sports Rush. She has immersed herself in the world of the NFL for over a year. An architect by profession, her love for football led to the transition to sports journalism. Formerly a freelancer, she lent her writing talent to various sports including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she became a part of the Sportsrush NFL Content team, channeling her passion into covering NFL news. She has now authored over 250 articles and built a close connection with the sport. She is a Philly fan with one exception on her list, Tom Brady! Make sure to follow!

Read more from Anushree Gupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these