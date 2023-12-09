FS1’s Joy Taylor Explains Why Brock Purdy Needs a “Time Machine” to Win the MVP

This season’s MVP race has been quite interesting. Before Week 13, Dak Prescott, Jalen Hurts, and Patrick Mahomes were the frontrunners. However, Brock Purdy has now become the MVP favorite after the 49ers’ win against the Eagles. This has certainly raised some eyebrows, and even Joy Taylor expressed her discontent.

During her recent sparring session on ‘Speak’, Joy Taylor stated that Brock Purdy needs a Time Machine to win the MVP title this season. She specifically mentioned Week 5, when the Niners defeated the Cowboys with a 32-point lead. Joy added that Purdy played exceptionally poorly over the next three weeks, leading to the team’s three losses this season.

The ‘Speak on FS1’ host further stated that Purdy should have at least won one game in those three weeks. During that time period, the 49ers QB scored only three touchdowns while throwing five interceptions. He also had a passer rating of ‘77’ from his ‘129’ average throughout the season.

“That was the time. That was the period when you show ‘I’m that guy!’,” Joy said. “All the wins and losses count the same. They don’t get extra points because they blew the Cowboys. They don’t get extra points because they blew the Eagles out.”

Joy acknowledged that Purdy had a few disadvantages during Weeks 6 to 8 but she feels it was also the time when the star QB needed to take charge and win at least one game out of the three.

Has Brock Purdy Picked Up the Pace?

Although Joy had some pretty solid points, it’s worth noting that the Niners had quite a few setbacks in Week 6. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder fracture during their Week 6 loss against the Browns. He was sidelined for the next two weeks.

During their Week 7 bout against the Vikings, RB Christian suffered an oblique/rib injury in the third quarter and remained out for the rest of the matchup. However, he returned next week for the fixture against the Bengals and tallied 118 yards for two touchdowns.

Nevertheless, Brock Purdy has since excelled, leading the team to four consecutive victories. During the 42-19 win against the Eagles, Mr. Irrelevant scored four touchdowns and tallied 314 yards. The Iggles were in the lead in only the first quarter, but they were pushed into a deficit for the rest of the matchup.

Purdy is now comfortably chilling in the top spot of the MVP favorite list, as per Covers.com. He currently stands at +300 before Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott’s +350 odds. Although Joy Taylor isn’t rooting for the 49ers QB, the Faithful are head over heels for him.